U.S. signs anti-abortion declaration with conservative countries

President Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration signed an anti-abortion declaration on Thursday with 3o other countries, including conservative and authoritarian governments in Egypt, Uganda, Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Hungary and more.

Why it matters: The non-binding Geneva Consensus Declaration, intended to “promote women’s health and strengthen the family,” is a rebuke of the United Nations Human Rights Council's classification of abortion access as a universal human right.

The big picture: The document marks the Trump administration’s latest aim at abortion rights and coincides with the pending confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, who abortion supporters have argued is likely to strike down Roe v. Wade.

Details: The declaration claims that abortion is at odds with family and family planning.

  • The family is “the natural and fundamental group unit of society and is entitled to protection by society and the State," according to the declaration.
  • “[T]here is no international right to abortion, nor any international obligation on the part of States to finance or facilitate abortion, consistent with the long-standing international consensus that each nation has the sovereign right to implement programs and activities consistent with their laws and policies."

Between the lines: Since 2016, President Trump has taken steps to curtail abortion and restrict access to contraception. He has also promised to “fully” defund health care providers that perform abortions, such as Planned Parenthood.

Where it stands: Barrett has written that abortion is “always immoral” but declined to answer hypothetical questions about whether she would challenge its legality during her confirmation hearings.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Chris Christie: Wear a mask "or you may regret it — as I did" — Senate Democrats block vote on McConnell's targeted relief bill.
  2. Business: New state unemployment filings fall.
  3. Economy: Why the stimulus delay isn't a crisis (yet).
  4. Health: FDA approves Gilead's remdesivir as a coronavirus treatment How the pandemic might endMany U.S. deaths were avoidable.
  5. Education: Boston and Chicago send students back home for online learning.
  6. World: Spain and France exceed 1 million cases.
Early voting eclipses 2016 total with 12 days until election

People stand in line to vote early in Fairfax, Virginia in September. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Americans have cast more than 47.1 million ballots in the 2020 presidential election, surpassing the total early-vote count for 2016 with 12 days left until Election Day, according to a Washington Post analysis of voting data.

Why it matters: The election is already underway, as many states have expanded early and mail-in voting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

What to expect from the final debate of the 2020 election

Trump and Biden at the first debate. Morry Gash-Pool/Getty Image

Watch for President Trump to address Joe Biden as “the big guy” or “the chairman” at tonight's debate as a way of dramatizing the Hunter Biden emails. Hunter's former business partner Tony Bobulinski is expected to be a Trump debate guest.

The big picture: Trump's advisers universally view the first debate as a catastrophe — evidenced by a sharp plunge in Trump’s public and (more convincingly for them) private polling immediately following the debate.

