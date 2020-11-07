In pictures: Fireworks, dancing and protests as Joe Biden is elected president

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Supporter Faith Green holds a stuffed toy of President-elect Joe Biden as she and others celebrate his victory in the 2020 presidential election outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
As news networks called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden on Saturday, sending him over the 270-electoral-vote threshold to clinch the presidency, cities across the U.S. erupted in celebration, and some in protest.
The big picture: Fireworks and honking cars could be heard in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta and street dancing on display in New York City, Philadelphia and South Pasadena, among other cities, per AP and Twitter posts. Meanwhile, Trump supporters gathered in Phoenix, Raleigh, Harrisburg and other cities to protest against the projected win.
Kamala Harris will join Biden as the first woman and first female person of color to be elected vice president — a historic breakthrough largely overshadowed by the turmoil surrounding the election.
- The celebrations and demonstrations come after more than three days of waiting for key states to tally their votes. Ballot counting continues in several states, but Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania gives him more than enough electoral votes.
- Biden is expected to address the country at 8 p.m. ET.
Go deeper: BIDEN ERA BEGINS