In pictures: Fireworks, dancing and protests as Joe Biden is elected president

As news networks called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden on Saturday, sending him over the 270-electoral-vote threshold to clinch the presidency, cities across the U.S. erupted in celebration, and some in protest.

The big picture: Fireworks and honking cars could be heard in Washington, D.C., and Atlanta and street dancing on display in New York City, Philadelphia and South Pasadena, among other cities, per AP and Twitter posts. Meanwhile, Trump supporters gathered in Phoenix, Raleigh, Harrisburg and other cities to protest against the projected win.

Kamala Harris will join Biden as the first woman and first female person of color to be elected vice president — a historic breakthrough largely overshadowed by the turmoil surrounding the election.

The celebrations and demonstrations come after more than three days of waiting for key states to tally their votes. Ballot counting continues in several states, but Biden's projected win in Pennsylvania gives him more than enough electoral votes.

Biden is expected to address the country at 8 p.m. ET.

New York City erupts in celebration of Biden's win. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Women react to the announcement that Joe Biden has won the presidential election in Washington, D.C. Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MoveOn

Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter supporters debate in front of the North Carolina Capitol in Raleigh. Photo: Grant Baldwin/AFP via Getty Images

Trump supporters pray in front of the North Carolina Capitol in Raleigh, during a "Protect The Results" rally. Photo: Grant Baldwin/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of people gather in the state capital of Pennsylvania to display support for Joe Biden. Photo: Spencer Platt/AFP via Getty Images.

People celebrate in Times Square after it was announced that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would be the next U.S. president. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Supporters of President Trump march to the State Capitol in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Grant Baldwin/AFP/Getting Images

People gather in Wilmington, Delaware, to celebrate Biden's win on Saturday. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A Trump supporter looks on outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center after news networks projected Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Photo: Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images

A woman dances as people on Black Lives Matter plaza across from the White House celebrate Biden's win. Photo: Mandel Negan/AFP via Getting Images.

A Trump supporter waves flags as people celebrate the election of President-elect Joe Biden while waiting for the motorcade, with President Trump, to leave the Trump International golf club in Sterling, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Eleanor Holmes-Norton reacts to the CNN announcement that Joe Biden has been named president-elect as supporters gather in Washington, D.C. Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for MoveOn

