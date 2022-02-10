Figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim added to the U.S. gold medal haul at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on Thursday.

The big picture: Kim becoming the first woman to successfully defend her Olympic title and Chen's winning free skating routine to the "Rocketman" soundtrack were among the standout performances on Day 6 of the 2022 Olympics.

American Nathan Chen in his men's single free skating winning performance in Beijing Feb. 10. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujooulat/AFP via Getty Images

Merlin Surget of Team France competing in the men's snowboard cross semifinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle (front L) crosses the finish line ahead of Canada's Eliot Grondin (R) to win the Olympic snowboard men's cross big final in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Hamilton of the U.S. curls the stone during the women's round robin session 1 game of the Winter Olympics curling competition against the Russian Olympic Committee in Beijing on Feb. 10. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

Norwegian Olympian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde competes in the men's alpine combined slalom event in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 10. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images