In photos: Golden triumphs for Team USA in Day 6 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

Team USA's Chloe Kim after winning gold medal in the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park during the Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10. Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

Figure skater Nathan Chen and snowboarder Chloe Kim added to the U.S. gold medal haul at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games on Thursday.

The big picture: Kim becoming the first woman to successfully defend her Olympic title and Chen's winning free skating routine to the "Rocketman" soundtrack were among the standout performances on Day 6 of the 2022 Olympics.

American Nathan Chen in his men's single free skating winning performance in Beijing Feb. 10. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujooulat/AFP via Getty Images
Merlin Surget of Team France competing in the men's snowboard cross semifinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10. Photo: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle (front L) crosses the finish line ahead of Canada's Eliot Grondin (R) to win the Olympic snowboard men's cross big final in Zhangjiakou, China, on Feb. 10. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images
Rebecca Hamilton of the U.S. curls the stone during the women's round robin session 1 game of the Winter Olympics curling competition against the Russian Olympic Committee in Beijing on Feb. 10. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
Norwegian Olympian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde competes in the men's alpine combined slalom event in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 10. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Olympian Jessie Diggins competes in the women's 10km classical event at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center on Feb. 10. Photo: Sergei Bobylev/TASS via Getty Images

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Tesla accused of systemic racial discrimination in California lawsuit

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at a company event in Hawthorne, California. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tesla is being sued over allegations of systemic racial discrimination made at the company’s California facilities, a state regulatory agency announced late Wednesday. Tesla said ahead of the lawsuit that such action was "misguided."

Driving the news: California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) director Kevin Kish said in an emailed statement that the agency filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the Alameda County Superior Court following an investigation launched after "receiving hundreds of complaints from workers" on the matter.

Axios
Updated 31 mins ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

⛸️ Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S.

◯‍◯‍◯‍◯‍◯ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 6 highlights

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S. in Beijing

Nathan Chen of Team USA reacts during the Men Single Skating Free Skating on day six of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen won gold in the men's individual event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The big picture: The 22-year-old, who was given a standing ovation at Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium, Rocketman after his free skate, in which he pulled off all five of his quads, performing to a medley from the "Rocket Man" movie soundtrack.

