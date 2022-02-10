American snowboarder Chloe Kim defended her gold medal in the women's halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Olympics, becoming the first woman to defend her title.

The big picture: Kim grabbed the finals lead with a 94.00 after her first run and never relinquished it despite scoring under 30 points on her final two runs.

The 21-year-old won gold in Pyeongchang four years ago, but then took a two-year hiatus from snowboarding. She returned to the sport last January.

Details: Queralt Castellet of Spain took silver with a 90.25 on her second run of the day.

Japan's Sena Tomita edged China's Cai Xuetong for the bronze medal.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.