U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen won gold in the men's individual event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The big picture: The 22-year-old, who was given a standing ovation at Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium, Rocketman after his free skate, in which he pulled off all five of his quads, performing to a medley from the "Rocket Man" movie soundtrack.

He finished with a total score of 332.60, scoring higher than anyone else in the free skate (218.63) and last Tuesday's short program, when Chen set a world-record score of 113.97.

By the numbers: This is Chen's third Olympic medal and his first gold. He's the seventh American men's skater to win a gold medal.

For the record: Japan's Yuma Kagiyama on Thursday won the silver medal and Shoma Uno won silver the bronze.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.