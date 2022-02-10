Sign up for our daily briefing

Nathan Chen wins men's figure skating Olympic gold for U.S. in Beijing

Rebecca Falconer

Nathan Chen of Team USA reacts during the Men Single Skating Free Skating on day six of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China, on Thursday. Photo: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen won gold in the men's individual event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Thursday.

The big picture: The 22-year-old, who was given a standing ovation at Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium, Rocketman after his free skate, in which he pulled off all five of his quads, performing to a medley from the "Rocket Man" movie soundtrack.

  • He finished with a total score of 332.60, scoring higher than anyone else in the free skate (218.63) and last Tuesday's short program, when Chen set a world-record score of 113.97.

By the numbers: This is Chen's third Olympic medal and his first gold. He's the seventh American men's skater to win a gold medal.

For the record: Japan's Yuma Kagiyama on Thursday won the silver medal and Shoma Uno won silver the bronze.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Auto plants halt production amid U.S.-Canada vaccine mandate protests

A line of trucks waits for the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario, to reopen on Feb. 8, 2022. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's transport minister said Wednesday vaccine mandate protests disrupting a key U.S.-Canada border crossing this week are hurting supply chains, as nearby auto factories began halting production.

Why it matters: The Ambassador Bridge, which shut down Tuesday and has now been temporarily closed to commercial traffic due to the protests, is the busiest crossing between Canada and the U.S. and serves as a key link for the auto industry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Team USA's Chloe Kim celebrates as she wins the snowboard women's halfpipe final run during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Zhangjiakou, China, on Thursday morning local time. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

🏂 U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim makes history with second Olympic gold

🥇 Snowboarder Lindsey Jacobellis wins U.S. its 1st Olympic gold in Beijing

◯‍◯‍◯‍◯‍◯ Legal issue delays Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony

⛸️ Nathan Chen says healthier "mentality" will drive him in Beijing

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 5 highlights

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsJonathan Swan
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside Schumer’s frayed relationship with Manchin

Photo illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photos: Julia Nikhinson/Bloomberg, Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The failed Build Back Better negotiations have left the relationship between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) severely strained.

  • Both senators — and their staffs — quietly question whether the other side can be trusted, four sources close to the situation told Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats are privately concerned the breach will affect any effort to revive President Biden's BBB agenda. A medical absence by Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) already deprives Schumer of a reliable party vote.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

