Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

In photos: Nathan Chen sets record in Winter Olympics day 4 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

American Nathan Chen competes during the men's short program figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Feb. 8. Photo: AP/Jeff Roberson

U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen set a record score in the Beijing Winter Olympics men's short form program on Tuesday.

The big picture: Chen's score of 113.9 means he's well-placed for gold. It was one of several highlights for Team USA on day four of the Games, as the U.S. added to its medal tally.

China's Eileen Gu reacts after her final jump before winning gold during the Olympic Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Final o at Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Feb. 8. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Team USA's Ryan Cochran-Siegle celebrates after the men's super-G final during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on Feb. 8. Photo: Fabrice Coffrni/AFP via Getty Images)
Poland's Oskar Kwiatkowski competes in the snowboard men's parallel giant slalom qualification run during the Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park P & X Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 8. Photo: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
Team USA's Katie Uhlaender takes part in the women's skeleton training at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre during the Winter Olympics in Yanqing on Feb. 8. Photo: Daniel Mihalescu/AFP via Getty Images

Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 15 mins ago - Technology

Nvidia officially terminates its Arm purchase

Photo: Via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Nvidia is officially pulling the plug on its planned purchase of Arm from SoftBank.

Details: SoftBank confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday announcing plans for an initial public offering for Arm within the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

China's Eileen Gu performs a trick during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Big Air Qualification on Day 3 of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, China, on Tuesday morning local time. Photo: Mao Jianjun/China News Service via Getty Images

🎿 U.S.-born teen skier Eileen Gu wins gold in big air freestyle

🥇Speedskater Ireen Wüst becomes first athlete to win individual gold at 5 Olympics

⛸️ Latin American athletes to watch at Winter Olympics

📸 In photos: U.S. figure skating medal among Day 3 highlights

🦠 U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou out of Olympics after positive COVID test

🎾 Peng Shuai announces retirement from tennis after meeting IOC chief

Shawna Chen
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigns after violating workplace policy

Eric Lander, who became President Biden's science adviser, speaks on Jan. 16, 2021, at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigned from his position on Monday after an investigation found that he violated the Biden administration's workplace policy, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: An investigation found that Lander violated the White House's workplace policy and "corrective action" was taken, according to an Office of Science and Technology Policy (OTSP) spokesperson. Investigation recordings and documents obtained by Politico show that Lander bullied his former general counsel, among others.

