Eric Lander, who became President Biden's science adviser, speaks on Jan. 16, 2021, at the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

Biden science adviser Eric Lander resigned from his position on Monday after an investigation found that he violated the Biden administration's workplace policy, the White House confirmed.

Why it matters: An investigation found that Lander violated the White House's workplace policy and "corrective action" was taken, according to an Office of Science and Technology Policy (OTSP) spokesperson. Investigation recordings and documents obtained by Politico show that Lander bullied his former general counsel, among others.