Eileen Gu, the 18-year-old U.S.-born skier, won gold for China in the big air freestyle in the Beijing Olympic Games on Tuesday morning local time.

Details: Gu achieved a career-first 1620 to score 94.50 for the win.

The big picture: The teenager was born in San Francisco, California, to an American father and Chinese-born mother.

Gu announced in 2019 that she hoped that by representing China she would "inspire millions of young people where my mom was born," in Shanghai.

"Through skiing, I hope to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations," she added.

