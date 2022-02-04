Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

In photos: Team USA's Nathan Chen leads Beijing Olympics day 0 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

Team USA's Nathan Chen skates in the Men's Single Skating Short Program Team Event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 4, 2022 in Beijing, China. His score was the second-highest in the event ever. Photo" Elsa/Getty Images

Figure skater Nathan Chen scored a career-best 111.71 in the men's short program to put the U.S. in top spot at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, on Friday.

The big picture: Chen's actions leaving Team USA well placed for a medal were among many highlights from the Beijing Games day 0 action ahead of the opening ceremonies later Friday, which mark the official launch of the event.

Italy's Matteo Marsaglia takes part in the men's Winter Olympics downhill second training session at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China on Feb. 4. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of Team USA in the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event during the Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 4 in Beijing. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Malene Frandsen, #89 of Denmark, celebrates a goal in the first period of their Women's Preliminary Round Group B match against China at Wukesong Sports Centre on Feb. 4 in Beijing, China. Photo: Song Yanhua - Pool/Getty Images
American Chris Mazdzer takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 4. Photo: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images
Canada's Rachel Homan (L) curls the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session 5 game of the Winter Olympic curling competition against Switzerland,at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Feb. 4. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images
Jamie Anderson of Team USA performs a trick during the Olympic Snowboard Slopestyle Training session ahead of the at the Genting Snow Park on Feb. 4 n Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for more photos.

Go deeper

Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Science

Hundreds of thousands without power as "massive" winter storm hits U.S.

Downed power lines and debris block a road in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel will continue to hit the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. over the next few days, forecasters warn. Winter storm and ice warnings were issued for over 110 million people from New Mexico to Canada.

Driving the news: Multiple governors have declared states of emergency, as heavy snow and freezing rain pummeled much of the U.S. Some regions faced damaging ice accumulations. On the warm side of the storm, thunderstorms spawned tornadoes in Alabama Thursday, killing at least one person.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

RNC panel moves to censure Cheney and Kinzinger

Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger during a December Jan. 6 select committee meeting on Capitol Hill. Photo:Drew Angerer/Getty Images

A Republican National Committee panel advanced a resolution on Thursday to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their roles with the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, Politico first reported.

Why it matters: If the RNC were to censure two of its own when the 168 committee members vote on it at the winter meeting in Salt Lake City on Friday, as expected, it would mark a major escalation in the push to oust from the GOP Republicans seen as disloyal to former President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried, author of Login
4 hours ago - Technology
Column / Signal Boost

Meta's price drop shakes tech's confidence

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Meta's record-shattering Thursday stock drop — the company formerly known as Facebook lost 1/4 of its market value, or more than $200 billion, in a flash — capped a crazy tech earnings season that left two seemingly contradictory takeaways: Tech firms now sit at the economy's core, yet they also can still be risky bets.

Why it matters: The first two years of the pandemic served to further accelerate the tech's giants' climb after a decade of unprecedented growth. But we all know what they say about "what goes up."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow