Figure skater Nathan Chen scored a career-best 111.71 in the men's short program to put the U.S. in top spot at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, on Friday.

The big picture: Chen's actions leaving Team USA well placed for a medal were among many highlights from the Beijing Games day 0 action ahead of the opening ceremonies later Friday, which mark the official launch of the event.

Italy's Matteo Marsaglia takes part in the men's Winter Olympics downhill second training session at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China on Feb. 4. Photo: Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty Images

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of Team USA in the Pair Skating Short Program Team Event during the Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium on Feb. 4 in Beijing. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Malene Frandsen, #89 of Denmark, celebrates a goal in the first period of their Women's Preliminary Round Group B match against China at Wukesong Sports Centre on Feb. 4 in Beijing, China. Photo: Song Yanhua - Pool/Getty Images

American Chris Mazdzer takes part in the men's singles luge training session at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 4. Photo: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP via Getty Images

Canada's Rachel Homan (L) curls the stone during the mixed doubles round robin session 5 game of the Winter Olympic curling competition against Switzerland,at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing on Feb. 4. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Anderson of Team USA performs a trick during the Olympic Snowboard Slopestyle Training session ahead of the at the Genting Snow Park on Feb. 4 n Zhangjiakou, China. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Go deeper:

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for more photos.