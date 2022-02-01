Sign up for our daily briefing

China embraces winter sports ahead of Olympics

Jeff Tracy

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Olympics are about more than medals. They’re about leaving a lasting legacy for the host nation, and China’s goal for Beijing 2022 is an ambitious one: transform into a winter sports nation.

By the numbers: When China won its bid to host these Games, its goal was to attract 300 million new winter sports participants by 2022. It has exceeded expectations, attracting 346 million, per the organizing committee.

  • Facilities have boomed in lockstep with demand, aided by tax incentives intended to spur growth. More than 450 ice rinks and 300 snow resorts have been built since 2015.
  • 67% more people visited a Chinese ski resort in 2019 than in 2015, per China Daily, and all those customers — in the world’s most populous country — means a lot of money.
  • The industry generated $94 billion in 2020, and reports suggest that number could reach $157 billion by 2025. The U.S., by comparison, generates approximately $20 billion.

The backdrop: To say this happened overnight wouldn’t be that much of an exaggeration. To wit, in 1996, China had just 11 ski resorts, which makes sense given its relatively modest annual snowfall. In fact, these Olympics will be the first ever to use 100% fake snow.

  • Yes, but: While China’s winter sports industry is booming, the culture is still in its nascent stage. “Most of us are still [beginners],” said one local skier.

The other side: Growing anything too fast has inherent risks. The Chongli District — a resort-filled hub three hours north of Beijing — is mired in debt as revenue lags far behind Olympic-based spending, with pandemic restrictions further amplifying losses, per the Financial Times (subscription).

Zoom out: China won’t be the first host to use the Games to improve a local sporting culture: Albertville 1992 helped turn the Mont Blanc region into France’s leading winter sports destination, and since Salt Lake City hosted in 2002, Utah has become a year-round hub for sporting events.

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. traffic deaths rise at record pace

Police investigating a six-vehicle crash involving a FedEx truck in Cerritos, California, on Jan. 5. Photo: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

An estimated 31,720 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes from January through September 2021, an increase of about 12%, according to new government data released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The data represents the highest number of fatalities during the first nine months of any year since 2006 and the highest percentage increase in the history of the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, which has been in use since 1975.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-EbrahimianSara Fischer
14 mins ago - World

COVID threatens China's Olympic prestige

Photo Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

COVID is likely to cause a decline in the viewership, fanfare, and prestige usually associated with hosting the Olympics.

The big picture: Empty stadiums, a ban on foreign visitors, and a COVID-powered migration among global viewers away from TV and to streaming is likely to reduce the attention Beijing was hoping to garner from the Games.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
44 mins ago - World

Putin: U.S. and NATO have "ignored" Russia's main security demands

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference on Tuesday. Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the U.S. and NATO had "ignored" Russia's main security demands in written responses transmitted to the Kremlin last week.

Why it matters: The comments mark the first time Putin has publicly discussed the crisis stemming from Russia's military buildup near Ukraine since Dec. 23, before a flurry of diplomacy with the West over Moscow's demands for a freeze on NATO expansion.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow