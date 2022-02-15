Eileen Gu, the 18-year-old U.S.-born skier, who last week won gold added to Team China's medal count on Tuesday by winning silver in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The big picture: The U.S. added to its medal tally on Day 11 of the Beijing Games, winning a bronze in the men's speedskating team pursuit.

Team USA skate during the Olympic men's team pursuit final B at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Feb. 15. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Canada's Max Parrot competes in the snowboard men's big air final run during the Winter Olympics at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Feb. 15. Photo: Manan Vatsyayna/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes in her first-ever Olympic women's downhill final in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 15. She finished 18th, but still has a shot at a medal, in the women's Alpine combined. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images