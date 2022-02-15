Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Winter Olympics Day 11 highlights

Rebecca Falconer

Team China's Eileen Gu competes in the freestyle skiing women's freeski slopestyle final run during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Genting Snow Park H & S Stadium in Zhangjiakou on Feb. 15. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

Eileen Gu, the 18-year-old U.S.-born skier, who last week won gold added to Team China's medal count on Tuesday by winning silver in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The big picture: The U.S. added to its medal tally on Day 11 of the Beijing Games, winning a bronze in the men's speedskating team pursuit.

Team USA skate during the Olympic men's team pursuit final B at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing on Feb. 15. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Canada's Max Parrot competes in the snowboard men's big air final run during the Winter Olympics at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing on Feb. 15. Photo: Manan Vatsyayna/AFP via Getty Images
Team USA's Mikaela Shiffrin competes in her first-ever Olympic women's downhill final in Yanqing, China, on Feb. 15. She finished 18th, but still has a shot at a medal, in the women's Alpine combined. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Denmark's Patrick Russell (R) controls the puck during the men's Olympic qualification play-off ice hockey match against Latvia in Beijing on Feb. 15. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Appeals could keep Palin v. NYT going for months

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

By dismissing former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin's lawsuit against The New York Times, a district judge kept one of the media's landmark legal protections in place — at least for now.

What they're saying: "I think a lot of media companies and lawyers representing media companies are probably breathing a big sigh of relief right now," said Christy Hull Eikhoff, a media and defamation lawyer at Alston & Bird.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
2 hours ago - World

Washington wakes up to Beijing-Moscow alignment

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Ukraine crisis is forcing Washington to grapple with Russia's increasingly close relationship with China.

The big picture: Russia and China aren't full-fledged allies, experts say, but they have been coordinating their economic and security interests with greater clarity over the past several years.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow