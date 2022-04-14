Skip to main content
In photos: Ukraine after 50 days of Russian attacks

Rebecca Falconer
A military man looks at the ruins of buildings destroyed by Russian shelling, amid Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 13.
A Ukrainian soldier looks at the ruins of buildings destroyed by Russian shelling in Borodyanka, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine on April 13. Photo: Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces planned to quickly storm Ukraine's major cities, but the country has now withstood Russia's unprovoked invasion for 50 days.

The big picture: Millions of refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Russian forces deny committing reported atrocities, but several war crimes investigations have been launched and President Biden has accused Putin of committing "genocide" in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General and Prosecutor of the ICC Britain's Karim Khan (R), visit a mass grave at the Church of Saint Andrew in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on April 13.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova (C) and Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, (R), who's opened an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine, visit a mass grave on the grounds of the Church of Saint Andrew in Bucha on April 13. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images
A view of partially destroyed building in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists, on April 13.
A partially destroyed building in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on April 13. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Firefighters hold boxes as they try to extinguish a fire after a missile hit a warehouse on the outskirts of Kharkiv on April 1.
Firefighters work to try and extinguish a fire after a missile hit a warehouse on the outskirts of Kharkiv on April 13. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images
Mourners attend a memorial service for a Ukrainian services officer at the Saints Peter and Paul Garrison Church in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 13.
Mourners attend a memorial service for a Ukrainian Volunteer Corps member in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 13. Photo: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images
Local residents celebrate a birthday in the basement of a residential building to protect themselves from shelling in Lysychansk in the Luhansk region on April 13.
Local residents celebrate a birthday in the basement of a residential building to protect themselves from shelling in Lysychansk in the Luhansk region on April 13. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images
Vasyl Kovdyk (L) and Irina Kovdyk care for their baby Milana Kovdyk at a hospital (that did not want to be named) on April 13, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.
A couple with their baby, who needs a liver transplant, at a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 13 after they fled from the city of Chernihiv. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A view of a destroyed residential area on April 13, 2022 in Borodianka, Ukraine.
A destroyed residential area in Borodianka, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, on April 13. Photo: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images
An elderly woman enters a bunker in Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, on April 13.
An elderly woman enters a bunker in Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, on April 13. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.

