In photos: Ukraine after 50 days of Russian attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces planned to quickly storm Ukraine's major cities, but the country has now withstood Russia's unprovoked invasion for 50 days.
The big picture: Millions of refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Russian forces deny committing reported atrocities, but several war crimes investigations have been launched and President Biden has accused Putin of committing "genocide" in Ukraine.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.