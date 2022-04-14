In photos: Ukraine after 50 days of Russian attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces planned to quickly storm Ukraine's major cities, but the country has now withstood Russia's unprovoked invasion for 50 days.

The big picture: Millions of refugees have fled Ukraine since the invasion began on Feb. 24. Russian forces deny committing reported atrocities, but several war crimes investigations have been launched and President Biden has accused Putin of committing "genocide" in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova (C) and Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, (R), who's opened an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine, visit a mass grave on the grounds of the Church of Saint Andrew in Bucha on April 13. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP via Getty Images

A partially destroyed building in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on April 13. Photo: Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Firefighters work to try and extinguish a fire after a missile hit a warehouse on the outskirts of Kharkiv on April 13. Photo: Sergey Bobok/AFP via Getty Images

Mourners attend a memorial service for a Ukrainian Volunteer Corps member in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on April 13. Photo: Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP via Getty Images

Local residents celebrate a birthday in the basement of a residential building to protect themselves from shelling in Lysychansk in the Luhansk region on April 13. Photo: Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

A couple with their baby, who needs a liver transplant, at a hospital in Lviv, Ukraine, on April 13 after they fled from the city of Chernihiv. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A destroyed residential area in Borodianka, in the Kyiv region of Ukraine, on April 13. Photo: Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images

An elderly woman enters a bunker in Severodonetsk, in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, on April 13. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more photos.