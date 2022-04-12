Biden: Gas prices shouldn't "hinge on whether a dictator declares war or commits genocide"

President Biden in a speech Tuesday said gas prices shouldn't "hinge on whether a dictator declares war or commits genocide," in an apparent reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the war in Ukraine.

The big picture: While Biden has previously accused Putin and Russian forces of committing war crimes, the U.S. has so far refrained from officially declaring "genocide" is taking place in Ukraine.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier this month that the administration "not yet seen a level of systematic deprivation of life of the Ukrainian people to rise to the level of genocide" in Ukraine.

What he's saying: "Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide, a half a world away," Biden said while addressing rising consumer costs during his remarks in Iowa.

State of play: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian forces of committing genocide earlier this month after reports and images emerged showing bodies of civilians — some with their hands tied behind their backs — strewn in the streets of the city of Bucha.

Since the start of the invasion Russia has denied accusations that it has targeted civilians or committed war crimes in Ukraine. The Kremlin called Biden's "war criminal" comments "unacceptable."

Russia's chief investigator last week ordered an investigation into what he described as a Ukrainian "provocation," following Kyiv's allegations that Russian forces massacred civilians in Bucha, per Reuters.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details throughout.