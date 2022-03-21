Russia tells U.S. ambassador bilateral ties "on the verge of breaking"
The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned John Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to Russia, and handed him a note over President Biden's "unacceptable" comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that ties between the countries are "on the verge of breaking."
Driving the news: Russian officials were referring to Biden's comments to reporters last week calling Putin a "war criminal" over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he "personally" agreed with Biden's assessment.
Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Biden's comments were "unworthy of a statesman of such a high rank," adding that any "hostile actions taken against Russia would receive a decisive and firm rebuff."
