Russia tells U.S. ambassador bilateral ties "on the verge of breaking"

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned John Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to Russia, and handed him a note over President Biden's "unacceptable" comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin saying that ties between the countries are "on the verge of breaking."

Driving the news: Russian officials were referring to Biden's comments to reporters last week calling Putin a "war criminal" over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he "personally" agreed with Biden's assessment.

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Biden's comments were "unworthy of a statesman of such a high rank," adding that any "hostile actions taken against Russia would receive a decisive and firm rebuff."

Axios has reached out to the State Department for comment.

