Blinken says he "personally" agrees with Biden that Putin is a war criminal
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press briefing Thursday that he agrees with President Biden's assessment that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a war criminal and that Russia's targeting of civilians constitutes a war crime.
Driving the news: Blinken's comments come a day after Biden went on the record for the first time to explicitly call Putin a war criminal.
- The Kremlin denounced Biden's comments as "unacceptable" and "unforgivable" rhetoric, according to Russian state media.
What they're saying: "Personally, I agree," Blinken said, referring to Biden's remarks.
- "Intentionally targeting civilians is a war crime. After all the destruction of the past three weeks, I find it difficult to conclude that the Russians are doing otherwise," he added.