31 mins ago - Health

In photos: How the coronavirus outbreak is impacting on daily lives

Rebecca Falconer

New York City's once-bustling Times Square. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on the lives of people around the world.

The big picture: The first known case outside China was in Thailand on Jan. 13. Since then, global infection numbers have surged, and governments around the world have responded with measures designed to curb the spread of the virus — ranging from lockdowns to physical distancing enforcement. There were more than 723,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections by early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data). However, life hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic, but it has changed. Here's how.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news briefing with a limited number of journalists allowed placed at a distance to each other in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Markus Schreiber/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
A priest holds Sunday mass as he looks towards selfie photographs sent in by his congregation members and glued to empty pews in Giussano, Italy. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images
A woman receives a rose delivered to her via a drone in Lebanon's coastal city of Jounieh. Photo: Joseph EidAFP via Getty Images
A train carriage marked with red crosses to ensure physical distancing in Palembang, South Sumatra, Indoneseia. Photo: Abdul Qodir/AFP via Getty Images
Customers stand on circles marked on the ground to maintain physical distancing as they wait to enter a mall in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images
Two women observe social distancing measures as they speak to each other from adjacent park benches in York, northern England. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images
Pakistan's capital Karachi has designated areas marked on the ground to maintain physical distancing. Photo: Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images
An official takes people's temperatures in in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, where COVID-19 was discovered and where restrictions have eased after a drop in case numbers. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
Nuns sing in a church in Barcelona. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images
A South African Police Service member makes shoppers hold their hands out in front of them to ensure social distancing outside a supermarket in Yeoville, Johannesburg. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images
The Paddison family update their roadside isolation countdown sign in in Auckland, New Zealand. The country is in the midst of a four-week lockdown, which requires people to stay at home but permits them to exercise outdoors in their neighborhood if they keep 2 metres (6.5 feet) from people who are not members of their household.

Go deeper

Axios

How Super Tuesday is unfolding

A voter takes part in the Democratic primary in Purcellville, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Voters in 14 states and one territory cast their ballots on Super Tuesday, tweeting and blogging along the way.

Why it matters: The huge delegate hauls of California and Texas this year make the day about as close as the U.S. gets to a national presidential primary.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 3, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Top destinations before and after coronavirus outbreak

The Eiffel Tower in Paris. Photos: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale-Corbis via Getty Images

The U.S. travel and tourism sector is set for a drop of 6 million international visitors because of the novel coronavirus, costing $19 billion in spending this year, per a report by Tourism Economics. "The present declines appear likely to be worse than what the US experienced in 2003 [after the SARS outbreak]," the report states.

The big picture: The global outlook is just as bleak. The report was released on March 11, two days after Italy announced a nationwide lockdown after a surge in cases. Since then, several countries have followed suit, European travelers face U.S. travel restrictions and the CDC has recommended gatherings of 50 or more people be postponed or canceled for eight weeks. The outbreak's impact is evident at many top travel destinations, where once-bustling hubs have been transformed into virtual ghost towns.

See photosArrowMar 17, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

In photos: 34 rescued from collapsed hotel used as quarantine center in southeast China

Rescuers search for survivors of the collapsed hotel in Quanzhou on March 7. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

At least 34 people have been rescued from a collapsed hotel in the southeastern Chinese province Fujian that held people under quarantine amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, South China Morning Post reports, citing several local media outlets.

What's happening: About 70 people were in the Xinjia Express Hotel when it collapsed on Saturday evening local time, AP reports. The hotel was reportedly converted by the city to observe people who had contact with virus patients.

Go deeperArrowMar 7, 2020 - Health