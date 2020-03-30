The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on the lives of people around the world.

The big picture: The first known case outside China was in Thailand on Jan. 13. Since then, global infection numbers have surged, and governments around the world have responded with measures designed to curb the spread of the virus — ranging from lockdowns to physical distancing enforcement. There were more than 723,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections by early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data). However, life hasn’t stopped because of the pandemic, but it has changed. Here's how.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news briefing with a limited number of journalists allowed placed at a distance to each other in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Markus Schreiber/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

A priest holds Sunday mass as he looks towards selfie photographs sent in by his congregation members and glued to empty pews in Giussano, Italy. Photo: Piero Cruciatti/AFP via Getty Images

A woman receives a rose delivered to her via a drone in Lebanon's coastal city of Jounieh. Photo: Joseph EidAFP via Getty Images

A train carriage marked with red crosses to ensure physical distancing in Palembang, South Sumatra, Indoneseia. Photo: Abdul Qodir/AFP via Getty Images

Customers stand on circles marked on the ground to maintain physical distancing as they wait to enter a mall in Ahmedabad, India. Photo: Sam Panthaky/AFP via Getty Images

Two women observe social distancing measures as they speak to each other from adjacent park benches in York, northern England. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP via Getty Images

Pakistan's capital Karachi has designated areas marked on the ground to maintain physical distancing. Photo: Asif Hassan/AFP via Getty Images

An official takes people's temperatures in in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, where COVID-19 was discovered and where restrictions have eased after a drop in case numbers. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Nuns sing in a church in Barcelona. Photo: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images

A South African Police Service member makes shoppers hold their hands out in front of them to ensure social distancing outside a supermarket in Yeoville, Johannesburg. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images