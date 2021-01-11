PGA strips Trump-owned golf course of 2022 championship

The PGA of America announced Sunday night that its board of directors had voted "to terminate the agreement" to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at President Trump's New Jersey golf course.

Driving the news: PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told AP the PGA had been left "in a political situation not of our making," noting it's important to protect its members, the game, its mission and its brand. "Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster," he said.

"The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave."

What they're saying: A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said it had enjoyed a "beautiful partnership" with the PGA of America and was "incredibly disappointed with their decision," per ABC News.

"This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement," the spokesperson added.

"As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world."

Of note: This isn't the first time the PGA of America has removed an event from a Trump golf club.

In 2015, the PGA Grand Slam of Golf was pulled from the Trump National Los Angeles Golf Club after following his offensive remarks about Mexican immigrants.

