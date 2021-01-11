Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

PGA strips Trump-owned golf course of 2022 championship

President Trump golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, in December. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

The PGA of America announced Sunday night that its board of directors had voted "to terminate the agreement" to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at President Trump's New Jersey golf course.

Driving the news: PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh told AP the PGA had been left "in a political situation not of our making," noting it's important to protect its members, the game, its mission and its brand. "Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster," he said.

  • "The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave."

What they're saying: A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said it had enjoyed a "beautiful partnership" with the PGA of America and was "incredibly disappointed with their decision," per ABC News.

  • "This is a breach of a binding contract and they have no right to terminate the agreement," the spokesperson added.
  • "As an organization we have invested many, many millions of dollars in the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster. We will continue to promote the game of golf on every level and remain focused on operating the finest golf courses anywhere in the world."

Of note: This isn't the first time the PGA of America has removed an event from a Trump golf club.

  • In 2015, the PGA Grand Slam of Golf was pulled from the Trump National Los Angeles Golf Club after following his offensive remarks about Mexican immigrants.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi says House "will proceed" with Trump impeachment action

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday. Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) outlined plans Sunday to move ahead with legislation to impeach President Trump over last week's siege at the U.S. capitol.

Driving the news: Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats the House will on Monday work to pass a resolution designed to press Vice President Mike Pence to "convene and mobilize the Cabinet to activate the 25th Amendment to declare the President incapable of executing the duties of his office."

Mike Allen, author of AM
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lawmakers are working through grief after Capitol siege

A Capitol Police officer wears a mourning band today. Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Lawmakers are working through post-siege emotions recalling the stages of grief, one member of Congress tells Axios.

Driving the news: More details and video of the horrific event emerged over the weekend.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
Updated 4 hours ago - Technology

All the platforms that have banned or restricted Trump so far

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Platforms are rapidly removing Donald Trump’s account or accounts affiliated with pro-Trump violence and conspiracies, like QAnon and #StoptheSteal.

Here is a running list:

