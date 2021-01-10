Major businesses say they will pause political donations following Capitol riots

Major businesses are pausing donations to politicians in light of Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Driving the news: Marriott will pause donations from its PAC to "who voted against certification of the election,” a company spokesperson confirmed on Sunday. Citigroup meanwhile will pause all donations from its PAC for the rest of the quarter, according to a company memo obtained by Axios.

Be smart: Marriott did not specify how long it will pause donations. But the fact they are doing so underscores how businesses are thinking about Wednesday's events.

Between the lines: Senators like Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz may have been auditioning for 2024 presidential runs, but they have alienated some of those who could have helped fund those campaigns, Axios' Alexi McCammond and Dan Primack write.

What they're saying: “We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our political action committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” a Marriott spokesperson said Sunday.