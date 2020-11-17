Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti speaks outside the National Congress in Lima on Nov. 16. Photo: Beto Baron/Getty Images
Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti said after being elected Monday that "today is not a day of celebration," per Al Jazeera.
Why it matters: Peru has had three different presidents in one week. The previous interim leader, Manuel Merino, resigned Sunday following deadly weekend clashes between police and demonstrators protesting the ouster of former President Martín Vizcarra, who was impeached last week.
The big picture: Peru had one of Latin America's strongest economies before the coronavirus pandemic. It's expected to face its worst economic downturn in over a century.
Of note: Sagasti's centrist Morado Party voted against Vizcarra's impeachment.
What he's saying: "We cannot go back," said the former World Bank official Sagasti. "But we can take action from Congress, from the executive, so that this does not happen again.”