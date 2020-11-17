Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Peru names third president in a week

Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti speaks outside the National Congress in Lima on Nov. 16. Photo: Beto Baron/Getty Images

Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti said after being elected Monday that "today is not a day of celebration," per Al Jazeera.

Why it matters: Peru has had three different presidents in one week. The previous interim leader, Manuel Merino, resigned Sunday following deadly weekend clashes between police and demonstrators protesting the ouster of former President Martín Vizcarra, who was impeached last week.

The big picture: Peru had one of Latin America's strongest economies before the coronavirus pandemic. It's expected to face its worst economic downturn in over a century.

Of note: Sagasti's centrist Morado Party voted against Vizcarra's impeachment.

What he's saying: "We cannot go back," said the former World Bank official Sagasti. "But we can take action from Congress, from the executive, so that this does not happen again.”

Updated Nov 15, 2020 - World

Peru's interim president resigns after deadly clashes between police and protesters

A supporter of ousted President Martín Vizcarra holds a Peruvian flag as police deploy tear gas during a protest against the government of interim President Manuel Merino in Lima, Peru, on Saturday. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images

Peru's interim President Manuel Merino announced his resignation on Sunday after holding the title for six days, following weekend clashes between police and demonstrators that left at least two people dead.

Why it matters: Peru, which had one of Latin America's strongest economies before the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to face its worst economic downturn in over a century amid the political crisis — which is the worst in two decades, per the Wall Street Journal.

Fadel AllassanRebecca Falconer
Updated 22 mins ago - Science

Most powerful Atlantic hurricane of 2020 makes landfall in Nicaragua

Photo: NOAA

Hurricane Iota made landfall in Nicaragua as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph late Monday, per the National Hurricane Center.

Why it matters: The storm is the most powerful of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, with "life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and landslides expected across portions of Central America," the NHC said.

Fadel Allassan
4 hours ago - Health

States enact new restrictions as COVID-19 hospitalizations peak

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. reached a new peak of 73,014 on Monday, per the COVID Tracking Project.

Driving the news: Governors in several states announced new restrictions to combat the wave of rapid COVID-19 spread, with fears that the numbers will continue to accelerate as people gather for the Thanksgiving holiday.

