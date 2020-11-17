Peru's new interim President Francisco Sagasti said after being elected Monday that "today is not a day of celebration," per Al Jazeera.

Why it matters: Peru has had three different presidents in one week. The previous interim leader, Manuel Merino, resigned Sunday following deadly weekend clashes between police and demonstrators protesting the ouster of former President Martín Vizcarra, who was impeached last week.

The big picture: Peru had one of Latin America's strongest economies before the coronavirus pandemic. It's expected to face its worst economic downturn in over a century.

Of note: Sagasti's centrist Morado Party voted against Vizcarra's impeachment.

What he's saying: "We cannot go back," said the former World Bank official Sagasti. "But we can take action from Congress, from the executive, so that this does not happen again.”