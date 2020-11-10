Peru's Congress votes to impeach President Martín Vizcarra

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Peru's President Martin Vizcarra after giving his statement at country's Congress in Lima on Monday. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images
Peru's congressional legislators voted 105-19 Monday to impeach President Martín Vizcarra and remove him from office following corruption allegations and criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, per Bloomberg.
The big picture: The country's economy contracted 30.2% in the second quarter. Peru's health care system has also been chronically underfunded and it has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world. Manuel Merino, Peru's head of Congress, will take over the role until the 2021 presidential election is held.