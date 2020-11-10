Peru's Congress votes to impeach President Martín Vizcarra

Peru's congressional legislators voted 105-19 Monday to impeach President Martín Vizcarra and remove him from office following corruption allegations and criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, per Bloomberg.

The big picture: The country's economy contracted 30.2% in the second quarter. Peru's health care system has also been chronically underfunded and it has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world. Manuel Merino, Peru's head of Congress, will take over the role until the 2021 presidential election is held.