Peru's Congress votes to impeach President Martín Vizcarra

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra after giving his statement at country's Congress in Lima on Monday. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images

Peru's congressional legislators voted 105-19 Monday to impeach President Martín Vizcarra and remove him from office following corruption allegations and criticism of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, per Bloomberg.

The big picture: The country's economy contracted 30.2% in the second quarter. Peru's health care system has also been chronically underfunded and it has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the world. Manuel Merino, Peru's head of Congress, will take over the role until the 2021 presidential election is held.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden transition threatens legal action on GSA decision

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

Joe Biden's transition team is warning that it may take "legal action" if the General Services Administration fails to make an official determination that Biden has won the election.

Driving the news: GSA Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump political appointee, has not made the declaration — a so-called "ascertainment" — that would allow officials from Biden’s agency review teams access to the information they need in order to get to work.

Axios
Updated 51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Trump adviser leading election legal fight tests positive.
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective — U.S. coronavirus cases top 10 million.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Business: Stock market roars higher after Pfizer vaccine news — The jobs recovery remains far from complete.
  5. Sports: How the pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom.
  6. 🎧Podcast: Pfizer CEO says he would've released vaccine data before election if possible.
Dave Lawler, author of World
2 hours ago - World

As Trump fights the transition in D.C., the world moves on to Biden

"Next." Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Governments around the world are preparing to work with President-elect Biden — but they still have to navigate what could be a bumpy final 10 weeks of President Trump.

Split screen: Around the time Biden was holding his first call as president-elect with a foreign leader, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump was firing his secretary of defense, Mark Esper.

