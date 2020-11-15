Clashes between police and protesters turn deadly in Peru

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A supporter of ousted President Martin Vizcarra holds a Peruvian flag as police deploy tear gas during a protest against the government of interim President Manuel Merino in Lima, Peru, on Saturday. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images
Clashes between Peru's police and demonstrators protesting ousted President Martín Vizcarra's impeachment in the capital Lima overnight has left at least two people dead and several others wounded, per the BBC.
The big picture: There have been massive protests for five days, after legislators voted to remove Vizcarra from office following corruption allegations and criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peru's acting head of Congress, Luis Valdez, called for Manuel Merino, the interim president, to resign over the unrest, Bloomberg notes.