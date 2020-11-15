Clashes between police and protesters turn deadly in Peru

Clashes between Peru's police and demonstrators protesting ousted President Martín Vizcarra's impeachment in the capital Lima overnight has left at least two people dead and several others wounded, per the BBC.

The big picture: There have been massive protests for five days, after legislators voted to remove Vizcarra from office following corruption allegations and criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peru's acting head of Congress, Luis Valdez, called for Manuel Merino, the interim president, to resign over the unrest, Bloomberg notes.