Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Clashes between police and protesters turn deadly in Peru

A supporter of ousted President Martin Vizcarra holds a Peruvian flag as police deploy tear gas during a protest against the government of interim President Manuel Merino in Lima, Peru, on Saturday. Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP via Getty Images

Clashes between Peru's police and demonstrators protesting ousted President Martín Vizcarra's impeachment in the capital Lima overnight has left at least two people dead and several others wounded, per the BBC.

The big picture: There have been massive protests for five days, after legislators voted to remove Vizcarra from office following corruption allegations and criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Peru's acting head of Congress, Luis Valdez, called for Manuel Merino, the interim president, to resign over the unrest, Bloomberg notes.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

In photos: Trump supporters rally into the night to protest election results

A supporter of President Trump leaves Black Lives Matter Plaza after a scuffle with counter-protesters after pro-Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 14. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Crowds of Trump supporters protested into the night in Washington, D.C., Saturday to highlight unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud in the Nov. 3 election and falsely assert that President Trump defeated President-elect Joe Biden.

The state of play: The situation became tense in the evening after some 300 counter-protesters also rallied in D.C., the Washington Post reports. By 8 p.m. scuffles broke out between the two sides and police arrested at least 10 people, per WashPost.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Health

U.S. surgeon general: "Pandemic fatigue" behind soaring coronavirus cases

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams during a Septembe Senate hearing in Washington, D.C. Photo: MICHAEL Michael Reynolds/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

"Pandemic fatigue" is the main reason for the record rises in COVID-19 cases the United States has seen this month, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams told NPR in an interview broadcast Saturday.

Why it matters: The U.S. is on track for its worst month of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. The latest Johns Hopkins data shows the U.S. broke the world record for the number of new cases again on Friday, with 177,224 people testing positive.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge invalidates DACA suspension

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf. Photo: Greg Nash/AFP via Getty Images

Chad Wolf has not been serving lawfully as the acting secretary of Homeland Security, and therefore his suspension of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is invalid, a federal judge ruled on Saturday.

Driving the news: Wolf issued a memo in late July that said DHS would no longer accept new DACA applications and would limit renewals, pending a review of the program. The move came despite the June Supreme Court ruling that said the Trump administration violated federal law when it ended the program, which offers protections from deportation for roughly 649,000 immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow