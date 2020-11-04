Minnesota, along with the swing states of Pennsylvania and Ohio set new single-day coronavirus case records on Election Day, per the COVID Tracking Project and state data.

The big picture: Polling booths put coronavirus protocols in place, as cases soar across the U.S. Pennsylvania health officials urged voters Tuesday to take precautions including mask-wearing as the state reported a new high of 2,875 infections in one day, PennLive notes.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 32 additional deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 8,855 since the pandemic began. The state's total number of cases stands at 214,871.

Ohio Department of Health reported 4,229 new positive test results and 33 more deaths from COVID-19, taking the case tally to 226,138 and the death toll to 5,373.

Minnesota Health Department confirmed 3,483 additional cases, taking the total to 157,096. The department also reported another 15 deaths related to the virus, taking the total to 2,499.

Where it stands: More than 232,500 people have died from the coronavirus and nearly 9.4 million people have tested positive in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins.