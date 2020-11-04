Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record coronavirus cases on Election Day

Voters waiting in line at the Oakmont United Methodist Church in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, on Tueday. Photo: Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Minnesota, along with the swing states of Pennsylvania and Ohio set new single-day coronavirus case records on Election Day, per the COVID Tracking Project and state data.

The big picture: Polling booths put coronavirus protocols in place, as cases soar across the U.S. Pennsylvania health officials urged voters Tuesday to take precautions including mask-wearing as the state reported a new high of 2,875 infections in one day, PennLive notes.

  • The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 32 additional deaths from COVID-19, taking the total to 8,855 since the pandemic began. The state's total number of cases stands at 214,871.

Ohio Department of Health reported 4,229 new positive test results and 33 more deaths from COVID-19, taking the case tally to 226,138 and the death toll to 5,373.

Minnesota Health Department confirmed 3,483 additional cases, taking the total to 157,096. The department also reported another 15 deaths related to the virus, taking the total to 2,499.

Where it stands: More than 232,500 people have died from the coronavirus and nearly 9.4 million people have tested positive in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat
  2. Health: Pennsylvania, Ohio and Minnesota set record cases on Election DayPregnant women at risk for severe illness — Governors decline imposing new measures
  3. Sports: NFL steps up coronavirus protocols with new mask requirements
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Trump, Biden claim expected states

Expand chart
Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

Both President Trump and Joe Biden have won many of the states they were expected to win. But the most critical results will come from the battleground states, where it's too early to call the results.

The latest: Trump was leading in Florida, and it's close in other key states like Georgia and North Carolina. If Trump wins Florida, it likely rules out the chance that the presidential race could be resolved tonight — but Democrats believe Biden is doing well in Pennsylvania, which could be the critical state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Republican Tommy Tuberville defeats Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama

Tommy Tuberville. Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Republican Tommy Tuberville has defeated incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D) in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, AP projects.

Why it matters: Although expected, the win by Tuberville — a former college football coach — is important for Republicans, who are fighting to keep control of the Senate.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

