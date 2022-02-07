Sign up for our daily briefing
China's Peng Shuai during the 2020 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Fred Lee/Getty Images
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai met with Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach over dinner in Beijing and attended a Winter Games match over the weekend, the event's governing body announced Sunday.
Why it matters: The IOC faced backlash for a sluggish response after Peng alleged last November that a former Chinese vice premier sexually abused her. Peng has since said there's been a "misunderstanding" over her claims, raising concerns that she's been pressured by China's government.
- The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) suspended all tournaments in China. But the IOC pressed ahead with the Beijing Games, citing "quiet diplomacy."
Details: The IOC said in a statement that IOC member Kirsty Coventry was also in attendance at the dinner.
- Peng and Coventry also attended the China-Norway mixed curling match on Saturday night, according to the statement.
The big picture: The WTA has called for a "full, fair and transparent investigation" into Peng's allegations.
- Bach said last Thursday if Peng "wants to have an inquiry, of course we would support her in this, but it must be her decision," per the Independent.
- Peng and Coventry will remain in contact and the former world no. 1 doubles player and the IOC agreed "that any further communication about the content of the meeting would be left to her discretion," per Sunday's statement.