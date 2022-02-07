Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai met with Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach over dinner in Beijing and attended a Winter Games match over the weekend, the event's governing body announced Sunday.

Why it matters: The IOC faced backlash for a sluggish response after Peng alleged last November that a former Chinese vice premier sexually abused her. Peng has since said there's been a "misunderstanding" over her claims, raising concerns that she's been pressured by China's government.

Details: The IOC said in a statement that IOC member Kirsty Coventry was also in attendance at the dinner.

Peng and Coventry also attended the China-Norway mixed curling match on Saturday night, according to the statement.

The big picture: The WTA has called for a "full, fair and transparent investigation" into Peng's allegations.