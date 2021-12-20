Sign up for our daily briefing

Peng's sexual assault denial raises further concerns about her well-being

China's Shuai Peng during a 2020 WTA Shenzhen Open match in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied that former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her, saying there had been a "misunderstanding" over her November social media post about him.

Why it matters: The Women's Tennis Association said that the former world No. 1 doubles player's comments in an interview with a Chinese-language Singaporean outlet published on Sunday, did not address its concerns about her well-being, per Reuters.

  • Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth tweeted that Peng's apparent retraction was "[o]nly deepening concerns about the pressure to which the Chinese government is subjecting her."

Driving the news: "I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," Peng said in the interview in Shanghai with Lianhe Zaobao, according to a translation by Reuters.

  • She added that "people have many misunderstandings" about her post on Weibo, which she called a "private matter."
  • Peng also denied she'd been placed under house arrest or other restrictions, saying, "Why would someone keep watch over me? I've been very free all along," per a New York Times translation.

What they're saying: The WTA said in a media statement Sunday evening, "We remain steadfast in our call for a full, fair and transparent investigation, without censorship, into her allegation of sexual assault, which is the issue that gave rise to our initial concern."

The big picture: Peng alleged on her Weibo account on Nov. 2 that Zhang forced her to have sex with him and that they had an intermittent consensual relationship for about 10 years, saying it left her feeling "like a walking corpse," according to screenshots translated by CNN.

Go deeper: Courage vs. coddling with China

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the WTA.

Go deeper

Axios
4 hours ago - World

Leftist Gabriel Boric elected Chile's youngest-ever president

President-elect Gabriel Boric, of Convergencia Social, casts his vote at Escuela Patagonia during an election runoff in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Dec. 19. Photo: Paul Plaza Amar/Getty Images

Leftist Gabriel Boric won Chile's presidential runoff election after far-right rival José Antonio Kast conceded the race Sunday.

Why it matters: Chile has long been a byword for stability and prosperity in the region, but it has become increasingly polarized since anti-government protests erupted in 2019, thrusting the country into a fierce debate over economic inequality and national identity, per Axios' Dave Lawler.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode

Harvard campus. Photo: Fan Lin/Xinhua via Getty

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is forcing colleges and universities to adjust their pandemic policies, with Harvard announcing Saturday that it will go remote for the first three weeks of January in an attempt to stymie the spread on campus.

Why it matters: Omicron is threatening to overturn the new normal as it drives COVID-19 cases to double every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19 — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode — Fauci: Omicron will drive record COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow