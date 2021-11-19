White House wants "verifiable proof" of Peng Shuai's whereabouts

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration is "deeply concerned" about tennis player Peng Shuai's disappearance and is calling on the Chinese government to provide "independent, verifiable proof" of her whereabouts.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. China's state-controlled media suppressed all reporting on the case.

The big picture: Peng wrote a lengthy social media post accusing a former vice premier of China's ruling party of sexual assault, per AP, but the post has since been removed.

What they're saying: "[Any] report of sexual assault should be investigated and support a woman's ability to speak out and take accountability," Psaki said at a press conference on Friday.