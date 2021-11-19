Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

White House wants "verifiable proof" of Peng Shuai's whereabouts

Peng Shuai during a match in the 2020 Australian Open. Photo: Fred Lee/Getty Images

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Biden administration is "deeply concerned" about tennis player Peng Shuai's disappearance and is calling on the Chinese government to provide "independent, verifiable proof" of her whereabouts.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. China's state-controlled media suppressed all reporting on the case.

The big picture: Peng wrote a lengthy social media post accusing a former vice premier of China's ruling party of sexual assault, per AP, but the post has since been removed.

What they're saying: "[Any] report of sexual assault should be investigated and support a woman's ability to speak out and take accountability," Psaki said at a press conference on Friday.

  • "[We will] continue to stand up for the freedom of speech and we know the PRC has zero tolerance for criticism and a record of silencing those that speak out and we continue to condemn those practices," Psaki added.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 22 hours ago - Sports

Fears grow for China's missing tennis star

Peng Shuai. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Serena Williams is the latest top athlete to speak out about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai on Thursday, calling for an investigation into her disappearance amid concern for her safety.

Why it matters: Peng, 35, has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. China's state-controlled media suppressed all reporting on the case.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

WTA chair willing to pull out of China over Peng Shuai's disappearance

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is willing to pull its business from China and lose millions of dollars to ensure tennis player Peng Shuai's safety, CEO Steve Simon said in an interview with CNN Thursday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden: U.S. "considering" diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The United States is "considering" a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, President Biden told reporters on Thursday.

Why it matters: The president's remarks come amid a broader discussion of China's role as the host the Winter Games because of its record on human rights abuses.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow