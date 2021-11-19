Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

WTA chair willing to pull out of China over Peng Shuai's disappearance

China's Peng Shuai in a women's doubles semi-final match at the Kunming Open tennis tournament on April 27, 2019. Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) is willing to pull its business from China and lose millions of dollars to ensure tennis player Peng Shuai's safety, CEO Steve Simon said in an interview with CNN Thursday.

Why it matters: Peng has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. Tennis authorities have called for a full investigation into the allegations by the two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

The latest: "As Steve Simon has made clear, the WTA is at a crossroad in China," a WTA spokesperson told Axios. "We continue to call for independent and verifiable proof that Peng Shuai is safe and that her sexual assault allegation will be investigated fully, fairly and without censorship. If not, the WTA is prepared to do what is right."

State of play: China's state-owned broadcaster CGTN released an email purportedly from Peng on Wednesday, in which she claims she is resting at home and appears to deny her previous allegations.

What they're saying: "Whether she was coerced into writing it, someone wrote it for her, we don't know," Simon told CNN. "But at this point I don't think there's any validity in it and we won't be comfortable until we have a chance to speak with her."

  • "We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," he noted. "Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business."
  • "Women need to be respected and not censored."
  • The WTA did not immediately return a request for comment.

The big picture: Serena Williams became the latest top athlete to speak out about Peng's disappearance on Thursday, tweeting that she is "shocked and devastated" at the news.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comment from a WTA spokesperson.

Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Sports

Fears grow for China's missing tennis star

Peng Shuai. Photo: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Serena Williams is the latest top athlete to speak out about Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai on Thursday, calling for an investigation into her disappearance amid concern for her safety.

Why it matters: Peng, 35, has not been seen in public since she accused China's former vice premier of sexual assault earlier this month. China's state-controlled media suppressed all reporting on the case.

Zachary Basu
12 mins ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all counts

Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in his trial. Photo: Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images

A jury on Friday found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all five counts in the fatal shooting of two men during racial justice protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

Driving the news: Defense lawyers argued Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, in Kenosha in August 2020.

