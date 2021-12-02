Sign up for our daily briefing

IOC defends "quiet diplomacy" after 2nd Peng Shuai call

Peng Shuai during the Connecticut Open in August 2014. Photo: David Hahn/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee said Thursday it held a second video call with Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis star who disappeared for weeks after accusing a former top government official of sexual assault.

Why it matters: During the call, the IOC and Peng agreed to an in-person meeting in January, though the committee did not disclose exactly when or where the meeting would take place, as it is unclear if the tennis star is currently allowed to travel outside of China.

  • The tennis star accused China's former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault on Nov. 2 and wasn't seen again until Nov. 21 when IOC President Thomas Bach held a video call with Peng.

Driving the news: The Women's Tennis Association suspended all tournaments in China and Hong Kong on Wednesday in light of the Chinese government's treatment of Peng.

What they're saying: "There are different ways to achieve her well-being and safety," the IOC said in a statement Thursday.

  • "We have taken a very human and person-centred approach to her situation. Since she is a three-time Olympian, the IOC is addressing these concerns directly with Chinese sports organisations," it added.
  • "We are using 'quiet diplomacy' which, given the circumstances and based on the experience of governments and other organisations, is indicated to be the most promising way to proceed effectively in such humanitarian matters."

The big picture: The WTA's move comes amid calls to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics over China's human rights abuses.

  • The IOC has faced intense backlash for holding the games in Beijing, and was criticized for being slow to respond to Peng's disappearance, Axios' Kendall Baker notes.

Go deeper: Courage vs. coddling with China

Axios
17 hours ago - World

WTA suspends tournaments in China, Hong Kong over treatment of Peng Shuai

Tennis player Peng Shuai. Photo: Zhizhao Wu via Getty Images

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has suspended all tournaments in China and Hong Kong in light of the treatment of tennis player Peng Shuai, WTA chair Steve Simon announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: The WTA has maintained that the Chinese government's failure to address her accusations of sexual assault remains an issue of concern.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - World

Courage vs. coddling with China

Peng Shuai of China serves during the China Open in Beijing in 2017. Photo: Andy Wong/AP

The women's professional tennis tour suspended tournaments in China Wednesday out of concern for Peng Shuai, on the same day that a top business voice made excuses for Beijing.

Why it matters: Ahead of February's Winter Olympics in Beijing, some sports figures are taking on the regime — while Big Business shrinks from confrontation with the world's second-largest economy.

Jeff Tracy
2 hours ago - Sports

What to know about the first MLB lockout since 1995

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Hope you enjoyed the recent flurry of free-agent activity, because it's likely the last non-lockout-related MLB news for a while.

Driving the news: The owners locked out the players after the collective bargaining agreement expired at midnight last night, leading to MLB's ninth work stoppage — and first since 1995.

