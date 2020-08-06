Vice President Pence told Christian Broadcast Network in an interview to be broadcast Thursday, "Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives."

Driving the news: The conservative Roberts has this year sided with the Supreme Court's more liberal justices on abortion, LGBTQ discrimination and the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Roberts wrote last month's ruling permitting Manhattan prosecutors to subpoena Trump’s taxes and other financial records.

What he's saying: In the interview with the network's David Brody, Pence described Roberts' joining the more liberal justices to strike down abortion restrictions in Louisiana in June as "a wake up call for pro-life voters around the country who understand in a very real sense that the destiny of the Supreme Court is on the ballot in 2020."

"Several cases out of the Supreme Court are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court," Pence said.

Of note: Roberts was appointed by former President George W. Bush. In November 2018, the justice issued a rare public critique on President Trump, who said an "Obama judge" was to blame for temporarily halting his asylum ban.

"We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges," Roberts said, per AP. "What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them."

Go deeper: John Roberts' long game