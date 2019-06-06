Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Pelosi tells senior Democrats she wants Trump "in prison": Report

Speaker Nancy Pelosi looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol Building on February 5.
President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told senior Democrats she’d like to see President Trump "in prison" during a fiery meeting Tuesday night, Politico reports, citing multiple sources.

Details: House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) reportedly pressed her to let his panel launch impeachment proceedings. "I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison," Pelosi said, according to Politico, which reported those present as saying she'd still prefer to see Trump defeated at the 2020 election and then prosecuted for alleged crimes.

Why it matters: Pelosi remains defiant, despite growing calls from fellow Democrats to impeach Trump. Last month, she said that House Democrats "believe the President of the United States is engaged in a cover-up."

