House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told senior Democrats she’d like to see President Trump "in prison" during a fiery meeting Tuesday night, Politico reports, citing multiple sources.

Details: House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) reportedly pressed her to let his panel launch impeachment proceedings. "I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison," Pelosi said, according to Politico, which reported those present as saying she'd still prefer to see Trump defeated at the 2020 election and then prosecuted for alleged crimes.