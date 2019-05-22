"It was a very positive meeting, a respectful sharing of ideas. And I think a very impressive presentation by our chairs. We do believe it is important to follow the facts, that no one is above the law, including the president of the United States. And we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a cover-up. A cover-up. And that was the nature of the meeting."

Why it matters: The decision by Trump to block former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee this has invigorated calls to launch impeachment proceedings, even from some Democrats who were previously hesitant to take it that far.

Go deeper: Which House Democrats are calling for Trump impeachment