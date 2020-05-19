Pelosi says "morbidly obese" Trump shouldn't use hydroxychloroquine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bluntly cited President Trump's age and speculated on his weight during an appearance on CNN Monday night as reasons why President Trump should not taking hydroxychloroquine.

Driving the news: Trump revealed earlier Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: The FDA issued a warning last month the drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. Its effectiveness against the virus is unproven.

The other side: Trump's physician Sean Connely said in a statement Monday evening it was decided hydroxychloroquine could be beneficial to Trump after a White House staffer tested positive for COVID-19.