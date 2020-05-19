1 hour ago - Health

Pelosi says "morbidly obese" Trump shouldn't use hydroxychloroquine

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi watches President Trump deliver the State of the Union address in the U.S. Capitol in February. Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bluntly cited President Trump's age and speculated on his weight during an appearance on CNN Monday night as reasons why President Trump should not taking hydroxychloroquine.

Driving the news: Trump revealed earlier Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus.

The big picture: The FDA issued a warning last month the drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. Its effectiveness against the virus is unproven.

The other side: Trump's physician Sean Connely said in a statement Monday evening it was decided hydroxychloroquine could be beneficial to Trump after a White House staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

  • "After numerous discussions he and I had regarding the evidence for and against the use of hydroxychloroquine, we concluded the potential benefit from treatment outweighed the relative risks," Connely said.

Trump says he's taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warnings

President Trump said at a roundtable Monday that he's been taking the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement for "about a week and a half" as a preventative measure against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The FDA issued a warning last month that the unproven drug should only be taken in hospitals because of the risk of heart complications. There's no substantiated evidence that taking hydroxychloroquine prevents COVID-19 infections.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

All 194 WHO member states are attending a virtual meeting at the World Health Assembly Monday, where an Australian-led draft motion calling for an independent coronavirus inquiry, backed by over 110 countries, is on the agenda.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.7 million people and killed more than 315,200 as of Monday morning. Over 1.7 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 11.4 million tests).

Q&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk, and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer five questions on smokers' vulnerability, food safety, visiting older parents, hair cut needs, and rural vs. urban impact.

