House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she would not agree to a standalone bill to assist the airline industry without a broader relief package that addresses public health, unemployment, and aid for state and local governments.
Why it matters: Despite Trump formally ending bipartisan negotiations for stimulus legislation via tweet on Tuesday, the president and his White House representatives were still hoping for a standalone airline bailout.
- Mnuchin discussed such a bill and other piecemeal measures with Pelosi Wednesday morning, but Pelosi was adamant in saying Democrats won't play ball unless the White House agrees to deliver more comprehensive relief.
- The airline industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, and mass layoffs began last week.
Between the lines: Even if the White House agrees to more comprehensive legislation, it's unclear how much support the package would have among Senate Republicans. Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) issued a statement on Thursday expressing concern about using taxpayer funds to bail out the airline industry.
What she's saying: "I have been very open to having a standalone bill for the airlines or part of a bigger bill. But there is no standalone bill without a bigger bill. There is no bill," Pelosi told reporters at a briefing Thursday.
- She said she told the administration: "We're happy to review what that standalone bill would look like as part of a bigger bill if there is a bigger bill."
- "They have walked away from the whole package."
