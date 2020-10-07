41 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why Trump dumped stimulus negotiations

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets

President Trump. Photo: Tia Dufour/The White House via Getty Images

Markets were stunned by President Trump's announcement on Twitter that the White House was pulling out of stimulus discussions with House Democrats on Tuesday — and several Trump advisers even told Axios' Jonathan Swan they were perplexed by the "inept" decision, calling it a "gift" for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But it makes sense if you follow the logic of Trump's economic advisers.

Where it stands: Trump has surrounded himself with die-hard acolytes of supply-side economics, like one-time pick for the Federal Reserve Stephen Moore, who argue that fiscal stimulus measures and increased benefits for unemployed Americans not only don't help, but hurt the economy.

  • "We're very worried about Trump doing a deal with Pelosi that would have very negative effects on the economy," Moore told Axios' Alayna Treene in July.
  • Moore predicted that if unemployment benefits from the CARES Act are extended, "You're not gonna have a jobs recovery in the fall. Not only is that bad for millions of Americans, but Trump can't win an election if we don't have a good economy."

Those advisers have been lobbying Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who's leading negotiations for the White House, to focus exclusively on tax cuts and more deregulation to counter the downturn.

The intrigue: Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow is also a dyed-in-the-wool supply-sider and has been calling for payroll tax cuts while playing down the value of relief spending for months.

  • Other prominent conservatives have consistently hit the talking point that the recovery from the global financial crisis was the weakest since the Great Depression because of stimulus measures.
  • Such thinking ignores the low growth environment globally and the fact that President Obama and a Republican Congress followed the stimulus with fiscal austerity measures.

One level deeper: Americans have been growing concerned about the spiraling U.S. budget deficit and the national debt, which has surpassed U.S. GDP, while the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio is on course to overtake even World War II levels.

  • The orthodoxy of fiscal conservatism and fear about the debt emboldened Republican senators to insist on a hard price cap for a second relief bill.
  • And better-than-expected readings on jobs and stocks also kept pressure off to make a deal.
But Investors think stimulus is still coming
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

While the stock market turned decisively negative after Trump's tweet, Treasuries and currencies were little moved.

  • Many investors focused on the end of Trump's tweet — that a stimulus bill would be passed after the election — and expect that more spending will be delivered at worst in early 2021 no matter who wins November's election.
  • "What we don’t know is how much gamesmanship is taking place behind the scenes that we’re not privy to," Tom Stringfellow, president and CEO of Frost Investment Advisors, tells Axios.
  • "Is this a negotiation ploy? That’s not an outlandish statement in politics for either party, playing a little bit of poker."

Stay woke: Trump tweeted later on Tuesday that he wanted Congress to approve $25 billion in aid for airlines and $135 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, plus a standalone bill providing $1,200 direct payment checks for Americans.

Updated 7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

Courtenay Brown
21 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed chair Powell warns of economic recovery "slog"

Powell testifies before Congress in September. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

There's a risk the U.S. economy is in for a "longer than expected slog back to full recovery," Fed chairman Jerome Powell said at the National Association for Business Economics' virtual conference on Tuesday.

Why it matters: There was a sharp rebound when the economy reopened from the pandemic shutdown, but there are signs the bounce back is petering out. Powell said there's little risk of "overdoing" economic support, a nod to Congress — which it is at a stalemate over additional stimulus.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

