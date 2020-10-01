40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airlines begin mass layoffs while clinging to hope for federal aid

Photo: Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

American Airlines and United Airlines said they will begin furloughing 32,000 employees Thursday, as federal aid that propped up the industry during the pandemic expires, with no deal in sight for an extension.

Why it matters: As many as 50,000 workers across the industry face immediate job losses unless lawmakers and the White House can agree on a broader pandemic-relief package that includes more federal aid for airlines.

Where it stands: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called off Wednesday night's scheduled vote on a $2.2 trillion relief package and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told airline executives the two sides were still trying to negotiate a bipartisan deal.

  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called Democrats' proposal "outlandish."

What they're saying: CEOs of both airlines said they would reverse furloughs and recall employees if Washington comes up with a deal for $25 billion in airline aid "over the next few days."

  • “It shouldn’t be this hard to do the right thing," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, noting there has long been bipartisan support for extending the payroll support program for the airline industry.
  • "It seems Washington just woke up to this deadline. There is now real momentum to negotiate a COVID relief bill, including an extension of our Payroll Support Program.
  • Nicholas Calio, president of Airlines for America, said he was hopeful, but not confident, a deal could be reached.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Seven airlines complete taxpayer loans from U.S. Treasury

Photo: NurPhoto/Getty Images

The U.S. Treasury Department said Tuesday it has closed loans with seven major airlines, and Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to extend additional aid to the industry to help airlines weather the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Tens of thousands of workers face layoffs starting Thursday, when an existing federal payroll support program expires. While Democrats and Republicans have voiced support for helping the airline industry, they've been deadlocked in negotiations on a broader package of economic relief.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Sep 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus unveils $2 trillion coronavirus bill

Rep. Josh Gottheimer joined by other members of the Problem Solvers Caucus, unveils the March to Common Ground proposal, Sept. 15. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A bipartisan group of 50 House members known as the Problem Solvers Caucus unveiled a roughly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill on Tuesday amid frustration with congressional and White House leaders for failing to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans.

Why it matters: The legislation, which is widely viewed as unpassable, is a last-ditch effort by centrist lawmakers to force party leaders back to the negotiating table before the November election.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9:30 p.m. ET: 33,867,247 — Total deaths: 1,012,341 — Total recoveries: 23,537,059Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 7,229,319 — Total deaths: 206,887 — Total recoveries: 2,840,688 — Total tests: 103,939,667Map.
  3. Education: School-aged children now make up 10% of all U.S COVID-19 cases.
  4. Health: The coronavirus' alarming impact on the body.
  5. Business: Real-time data show economy's rebound slowing but still going.
  6. Sports: Steelers-Titans NFL game delayed after coronavirus outbreak.
