House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other top U.S. lawmakers met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, her office confirmed Sunday night. Defense Secretary Mark Esper was also in Kabul in an effort to restart stalled peace talks with the Taliban.

Details: Neither Esper nor Pelosi mentioned whether or not they had met in the Afghan capital, but the Taliban was also on the agenda for the congressional delegation. President Trump had previously declared the peace talks "dead" after a Taliban bombing killed an American soldier in September.