Stories

As Pentagon chief makes surprise visit to Kabul, so does Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday, Oct. 17
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during an Oct. 17 news conference on Capitol Hill. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other top U.S. lawmakers met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during an unannounced visit to Afghanistan, her office confirmed Sunday night. Defense Secretary Mark Esper was also in Kabul in an effort to restart stalled peace talks with the Taliban.

Details: Neither Esper nor Pelosi mentioned whether or not they had met in the Afghan capital, but the Taliban was also on the agenda for the congressional delegation. President Trump had previously declared the peace talks "dead" after a Taliban bombing killed an American soldier in September.

What she's saying: Pelosi said in a statement that the nine-person delegation was briefed by diplomats including U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass on issues such as "reconciliation efforts with the Taliban."

  • The delegation, which included one Republican, Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, traveled to Camp Morehead to meet with Resolute Support Mission troops, Pelosi said.
“Meeting with and hearing directly from our troops and diplomats on the ground is essential for Congress to conduct effective oversight of our mission in Afghanistan.  We will return to Washington strengthened with the facts and the first-hand knowledge we have gathered at this critical time for our nation’s Afghanistan policy and inspired by the courage of our servicemembers and diplomats on the front lines."
— Pelosi statement

The big picture: On Saturday, Pelosi and the lawmakers met with King Abdullah II in Jordan to discuss security issues including Syria. Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for his decision to withdraw American troops from Syria. On Wednesday, the House voted 354-60 condemn the move.

  • Per the Wall Street Journal, the visits of both Pelosi Esper were made with the intention of alleviating concerns over U.S. troop withdrawals.

Go deeper: Trump orders stepped-up military operations in Afghanistan

Afghanistan