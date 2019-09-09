Trump says U.S.-Taliban peace talks are "dead" after Kabul attack

President Trump told reporters outside the White House on Monday that U.S. peace talks with the Taliban are "dead" after the group claimed responsibility for a bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, last week that killed an American service member.

The big picture: Trump called off a secret meeting at Camp David this weekend as a result of the bombing, dealing a blow to the "in principle" agreement between the two sides that would have seen 5,400 U.S. troops leave Afghanistan. The Taliban responded on Sunday by claiming that Trump's decision to abruptly end peace talks will cost American lives. Afghans are now bracing for a fresh round of Taliban violence, AP reported Monday.