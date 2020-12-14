Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Rep. Paul Mitchell says he's leaving the GOP

Rep. Paul Mitchell in D.C. in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Paul Mitchell, who is retiring at the end of this Congress, is leaving the Republican Party due to President Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The big picture: Mitchell was one of roughly two dozen GOP representatives who broke ranks with Trump to acknowledge President-elect Biden's win.

  • CNN first reported that Mitchell would quit the GOP.

What they're saying: "... [T]he president and his legal team have failed to provide substantive evidence of fraud or administrative failure on a scale large enough to impact the outcome of the election," Mitchell wrote in a letter to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

  • "It is unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote."
  • "If Republican leaders collectively sit back and tolerate unfounded conspiracy theories and 'stop the steal' rallies without speaking out for our electoral process, which the Department of Homeland Security said was 'the most secure in American history,' our nation will be damaged," he writes.

Justin Amash (I-Mich.), who left the Republican Party last year after publicly supporting impeachment, thanked Mitchell for leaving the GOP via Twitter.

  • Mitchell has told the House clerk to change his party to "Independent" for the remainder of his time in Congress

Dec 13, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Some House Republicans plan last ditch challenge to election results during Electoral College tally

Rep. Mo Brooks. Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Several Trump allies, led by Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), plan to challenge the election results on Jan. 6, when Congress convenes to officially tally the votes from the Electoral College and certify Joe Biden as the president-elect.

Why it matters: Trump has refused to concede the election and has repeated false allegations of mass voter fraud while losing dozens of court cases. The challenges Brooks plans to bring up in Congress are extremely unlikely to change the outcome, but they will be another high profile effort on the part of some Republicans to invalidate millions of votes to overturn the election.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fears mount of potential violence as Electoral College casts its votes

Trump supporters at a "Stop the Steal" rally at the Michigan Capitol in November. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky.

Rhetoric by President Trump and his allies seeking to undermine the integrity of the election is fueling potential violence against public servants, with fears running especially high as the Electoral College meets Monday to further cement Joe Biden's victory.

Driving the news: As Michigan electors meet on Monday to hand Biden his 16 electoral votes, state Senate and House offices will be closed due to “credible threats of violence,” according to Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R).

Ursula Perano
7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden officially reaches 270 Electoral College votes

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden officially reached 270 Electoral College votes on Monday, further solidifying his victory even though the outcome of the election has been known for weeks.

Why it matters: The Electoral College result affirms Biden as the next president after weeks of Trump's false accusations that the election was stolen from him, dozens of failed legal challenges from the Trump campaign, and protests threatening the safety of states' electors.

