Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-Mich.), the sophomore representative to Republican House leadership, will not seek re-election next year, blaming the political climate in Washington, reports Politico.

"I think leaders have to lead. They have to stand up, and they have to demonstrate what we should expect of each other in our country. I was commenting earlier to our senior staff, 'Do we see the next four [years], in the near term, the better angels coming out of this?'"

The big picture: Mitchell publicly split with President Trump earlier this month, saying that Trump's racist tweets targeting four Democratic congresswomen of color were "beneath leaders." Mitchell also told Politico that he is frustrated with the environment in Congress, which he says does nothing but "rewards extremes."