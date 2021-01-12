Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

New England coach Bill Belichick turns down Trump's presidential medal offer

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Monday he will not accept the presidential medal of freedom that President Trump was set to award him following last week's Capitol siege.

Driving the news: Belichick said while he was initially flattered to be offered the award, "the tragic events of last week occurred," and he has decided not to move forward.

  • Belichick faced calls, including from several Democratic lawmakers, to decline the award, per The New York Times.

What they're saying: "Recently, I was offered the opportunity to receive the presidential medial of freedom, which I was flatters by out of respect for what the honor represents and admiration for prior recipients. Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award," Belichick said in a statement, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

  • "Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverences for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy. I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team," he added.
  • "One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions."
  • "Continuing those efforts while remaking true to the people, team and country I love outweighs the benefits of any individual award.
  • The White House did not immediately comment on Belichick's statement.

The big picture: Belichick said in 2016 his friendship with Trump went back many years.

  • Prior to the November 2016 election, Belichick wrote a letter to Trump in which he congratulated the then-presidential hopeful on a "tremendous campaign," per NBC Sports.

Worth noting: Belichick's statement Monday came a day after the Professional Golfers' Association announced its board of directors voted "to terminate the agreement" to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump's New Jersey golf course.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 21 hours ago - Sports

PGA strips Trump-owned golf course of 2022 championship

President Trump golfing at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., in December. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

The Professional Golfers' Association announced Sunday night that its board of directors voted "to terminate the agreement" to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at President Trump's New Jersey golf course.

Driving the news: PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh said in a video posted to the organization's website it had "become clear" that having the championship hosted at Trump Bedminster "would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand, and would put at risk the PGA's ability to deliver our many programs, and sustain the longevity of our mission."

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Shawna Chen
34 mins ago - Health

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine expected to provide immunity for 1 year

Photo: Mario Tama via Getty

Moderna's coronavirus vaccine will provide immunity from the disease for at least one year, the biotech company said Monday per Reuters.

Why it matters: Moderna's vaccine is one of two now authorized for emergency use in the U.S., as coronavirus cases surge past 22.5 million nationally and 90.8 million globally.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Dave Lawler, author of World
1 hour ago - World

Trump administration launches foreign policy blitz in final days

Pompeo leaves the stage. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AFP via Getty

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Yemen's Houthi rebels a terror group, labeled Cuba a state sponsor of terrorism and risked provoking China by lifting restrictions on interactions between U.S. and Taiwanese officials — all within 48 hours, and with less than two weeks left in President Trump's term.

Why it matters: The administration, and in particular Pompeo, has made little secret of the fact that it's trying to tie President-elect Biden's hands, in particular when it comes to Trump's hardline policies on Iran and China.

Go deeper (2 min. read)