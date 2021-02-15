Parler remerges after a month offline

Far-right-friendly social network Parler is back online after going dark for more than a month, following suspensions from Google, Apple and Amazon in light of the Jan. 6 Capital siege.

Why it matters: Parler's de-platforming ignited a free speech debate over whether Big Tech giants have too much control over discourse in America and around the world.

The state of play: Republican political donor Rebekah Mercer, who controls the company's board, has "hired Mark Meckler, a leading voice in the Tea Party movement, to run Parler," the New York Times reports.

Existing users will be allowed to return to the app this week, while those looking to join will be able to sign up beginning next week.

The company did not reveal which web service will host Parler, saying instead that it is now "built on robust, sustainable, independent technology."

What they're saying: "When Parler was taken offline in January by those who desire to silence tens of millions of Americans, our team came together, determined to keep our promise to our highly engaged community that we would return stronger than ever," Meckler said in a statement, per The Hill.

"Parler is being run by an experienced team and is here to stay. We will thrive as the premier social media platform dedicated to free speech, privacy and civil dialogue,” Meckler continued.

But, but, but: "Parler remains in an uncertain position. Apple and Google haven’t restored [Parler's] app to their stores, and it’s still fighting an ongoing lawsuit against Amazon, where a judge appeared unsympathetic to its claims," The Verge writes.

Flashback: Parler's ex-CEO John Matze says company's board fired him in wake of the Capitol attack. He told Axios on HBO earlier this month that he feels "betrayed" by Mercer, the heiress daughter of hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer.

