Oxford University says its coronavirus vaccine is up to 90% effective

A scientist working during at the Oxford Vaccine Group's laboratory facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, England, in June. Photo: Steve Parsons/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The University of Oxford announced Monday a COVID-19 vaccine it's developed with AstraZeneca is 70.4% effective in preventing people from developing symptoms, per interim data from its Phase III trials.

Of note: When two full doses were given to volunteers at least a month apart, the efficacy was 62%. This rose 90% among those given half a dose, followed by a full one, the university noted in a statement.

Yes, but: The Food and Drug Administration initially set the bar for a COVID-19 vaccine at 50% efficacy, roughly in line with the seasonal flu vaccine, with a 70% efficacy being a best-case scenario initially, per Axios' Marisa Fernandez.

Why it matters: The Oxford vaccine is much cheaper, can be stored at fridge temperature and is part of the COVAX initiative, designed to ensure doses go where they're most needed.

  • AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in a statement that the vaccine's "simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval."

For the record: There were no hospitalizations nor severe cases of COVID-19 reported from participants treated with the vaccine.

What to expect: The university said in a statement scientists are "hoping to supply 3 billion doses of the vaccine and make it available to people around the world by the end of next year."

Flashback: Oxford University coronavirus vaccine trials show strong immune response

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Maria Arias
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Operation Warp Speed leader: COVID vaccine push is "isolated from a political environment"

Moncef Slaoui in the Rose Garden on Nov. 13. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Moncef Slaoui, the White House's top scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed, told Chuck Todd on "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the Trump administration's efforts to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine is "isolated from a political environment" and that a change in administration "doesn't, frankly, make a difference" on its efficacy.

Why it matters: Slaoui told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he has not yet had contact with Joe Biden's transition team, as the president-elect prepares to inherit one of the country's biggest crises ahead of an expected vaccine distribution effort that would require massive logistical cooperation between states and the federal government.

Rebecca Falconer
Nov 22, 2020 - World

England to end national lockdown, but impose stricter regional system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Leon Neal/WPA Pool/Getty Images

England will impose a strengthened version of an earlier three-tiered system of local restrictions to curb COVID-19 when the national lockdown ends Dec. 2, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office has announced.

Why it matters: Johnson, who's expected to outline this "COVID winter plan" Monday, is being urged by scientists not to relax rules over Christmas and pressed by his Conservative Party members of parliament to discontinue strict measures that impact local economies, The Guardian notes.

Fadel Allassan
20 hours ago - Health

National Guard to support El Paso morgues as COVID deaths surge

People in El Paso load bodies wrapped in plastic into a refrigerated temporary morgue trailer on Nov. 16. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Members of the Texas National Guard have been deployed to El Paso County to support the region's morgue operations, as the county undergoes a "spike in deaths" related to COVID-19, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo announced.

The backdrop: Texas became the first state to surpass 1 million coronavirus cases earlier this month.

