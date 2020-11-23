Oxford University says its coronavirus vaccine is up to 90% effective

The University of Oxford announced Monday a COVID-19 vaccine it's developed with AstraZeneca is 70.4% effective in preventing people from developing symptoms, per interim data from its Phase III trials.

Of note: When two full doses were given to volunteers at least a month apart, the efficacy was 62%. This rose 90% among those given half a dose, followed by a full one, the university noted in a statement.

Pfizer and Moderna both reported earlier this month their coronavirus vaccines had efficacy rates of about 95%.

Yes, but: The Food and Drug Administration initially set the bar for a COVID-19 vaccine at 50% efficacy, roughly in line with the seasonal flu vaccine, with a 70% efficacy being a best-case scenario initially, per Axios' Marisa Fernandez.

Why it matters: The Oxford vaccine is much cheaper, can be stored at fridge temperature and is part of the COVAX initiative, designed to ensure doses go where they're most needed.

AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said in a statement that the vaccine's "simple supply chain and our no-profit pledge and commitment to broad, equitable and timely access means it will be affordable and globally available, supplying hundreds of millions of doses on approval."

For the record: There were no hospitalizations nor severe cases of COVID-19 reported from participants treated with the vaccine.

What to expect: The university said in a statement scientists are "hoping to supply 3 billion doses of the vaccine and make it available to people around the world by the end of next year."

