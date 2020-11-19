Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Oxford University coronavirus vaccine trials show strong immune response

CSL chief scientific officer Andrew Nash with a small vial to go into the bioreactor to create 30 ml doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Nov. 8 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

A COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca is safe and produces strong immune responses in older, preliminary findings of a phase two trial published in the Lancet Thursday show.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases are soaring in the U.S. and across the world. The findings from the study of 560 healthy adults, including 240 people aged over 70, follow Pfizer's announcement Wednesday that its vaccine is 95% effective and Moderna's data released Monday showing its version has a 94.5% vaccination success rate.

Of note: The study authors found the vaccine had few side effects and that "volunteers in the trial demonstrate similar neutralising antibody titres, and T cell responses across all three age groups (18-55, 56-79, and 70+)."

What they're saying: Angela Minassian, an investigator at the University of Oxford, said in a statement, "Inducing robust immune responses in older adults has been a long-standing challenge.

  • "To show this vaccine technology is able to induce these responses, in the age group most at risk from severe COVID-19 disease, offers hope that vaccine efficacy will be similar in younger and older adult."

What's next: The results of phase three trials of the vaccine to determine its efficacy, which are ongoing, are expected in the coming weeks.

Read the findings, via DocumentCloud:

Flashback: World-leading Oxford coronavirus vaccine produces immune response

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Republicans call for Democrats to launch election investigation

Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC in August. Photo: Tom Brenner/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Oversight panel Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) Wednesday evening demanding an immediate Congressional investigation into the "integrity of the 2020 election."

Why it matters: President Trump has sought to discredit President-elect Biden's election win and has lost several in a series of lawsuits. Trump's Department of Homeland Security called the election "the most secure in American history."

Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - World

Australia finds evidence of war crimes by elite troops in Afghanistan

Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra Thursday morning local time. Photo: Mick Tasikas/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

There's "credible information" that Australian Defense Force troops allegedly unlawfully killed 39 civilians or prisoners in Afghanistan, said ADF chief Gen. Angus Campbell, announcing findings of a long-awaited report Thursday morning local time.

Driving the news: The findings came after a four-year inquiry into alleged war crimes misconduct by Australian special forces that found there was evidence of war crimes. "The unlawful killing of civilians and prisoners is never acceptable," Campbell said. "Today, the Australian Defense Force is rightly held to account for allegations of grave misconduct."

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Shawna Chen
8 hours ago - Health

Over a quarter-million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The United States topped 250,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as infections soar in nearly every pocket of every state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Why it matters: The sharp rise in the number of cases and fatalities has accelerated calls for government action. Wednesday's news exceeded infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci's March prediction in which he said "we should be prepared" that COVID-19 could kill 240,000 Americans.

