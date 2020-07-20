World-leading Oxford coronavirus vaccine produces immune response

A coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, perhaps the most promising candidate currently in development, appears to be safe and produces an immune response, according to preliminary findings published in the Lancet.

Why it matters: The race is on to get a vaccine approved and into circulation. A separate report published today finds that a Chinese candidate also produces an immune response, while American biotech firm Moderna revealed last week that its candidate produces a strong immune response.

State of play: The Oxford vaccine is in phase 3 trials, the last step before possible approval. According to the Economist, it could be cleared for emergency use as early as October.

Moderna's vaccine is moving into phase 3 now, while another candidate from Pfizer is believed to be relatively close behind.

China has at least six candidates currently in trials, one of which is in phase three.

Russia says a candidate from its state-run Gamaleya Institute will enter phase three trials next month.

According to the Milken Institute's tracker, there are 197 candidate vaccines in development, 19 of which are in some stage of clinical trials.

What to watch: While it seems increasingly likely that a vaccine will be available by early next year — the timeline suggested by Anthony Fauci — it remains unclear who will get it first.