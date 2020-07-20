14 mins ago - Health

World-leading Oxford coronavirus vaccine produces immune response

Dave Lawler, author of World

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A coronavirus vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, perhaps the most promising candidate currently in development, appears to be safe and produces an immune response, according to preliminary findings published in the Lancet.

Why it matters: The race is on to get a vaccine approved and into circulation. A separate report published today finds that a Chinese candidate also produces an immune response, while American biotech firm Moderna revealed last week that its candidate produces a strong immune response.

State of play: The Oxford vaccine is in phase 3 trials, the last step before possible approval. According to the Economist, it could be cleared for emergency use as early as October.

  • Moderna's vaccine is moving into phase 3 now, while another candidate from Pfizer is believed to be relatively close behind.
  • China has at least six candidates currently in trials, one of which is in phase three.
  • Russia says a candidate from its state-run Gamaleya Institute will enter phase three trials next month.
  • According to the Milken Institute's tracker, there are 197 candidate vaccines in development, 19 of which are in some stage of clinical trials.

What to watch: While it seems increasingly likely that a vaccine will be available by early next year — the timeline suggested by Anthony Fauci — it remains unclear who will get it first.

  • The U.K. announced today that it had bought up millions of doses not only of the Oxford vaccine, but of candidates from France and Germany.
  • That's another sign that this could play out as a bidding war, rather than the sort of equitable distribution European leaders have discussed.
  • President Trump, meanwhile, has at times described the vaccine race in America First terms. The U.S. is pouring billions of dollars into developing and manufacturing vaccines, and expects to claim millions of doses if and when they are approved.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from the novel coronavirus surpassed 140,000 in the U.S. on Sunday morning. By late Sunday, the death toll hit 140,500, Johns Hopkins data shows.

By the numbers: Over people 3.7 million have tested positive for the virus from more than 45.7 million tests in the United States. Over 1.1 million people have recovered.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside McConnell's coronavirus relief bill

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to release his phase four legislation this week — more than two months after House Democrats unveiled their $3 trillion plan. McConnell's will be far more narrow in scope and include a roughly $1 trillion price tag, sources familiar with the bill tell Axios.

Why it matters: Several states, including some key to President Trump's re-election strategy, say more help is needed as new coronavirus cases are forcing them to shutter their economies again or at least slow their reopenings.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dan PrimackNicholas Johnston
5 hours ago - Health

We blew it

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America spent the spring building a bridge to August, spending trillions and shutting down major parts of society. The expanse was to be a bent coronavirus curve, and the other side some semblance of normal, where kids would go to school and their parents to work.

The bottom line: We blew it, building a pier instead.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow