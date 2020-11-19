Coronavirus vaccines' surprising effectiveness

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
The leading coronavirus vaccines are shaping up to be on par with some of the most effective vaccines in medicine.
Why it matters: Vaccines with efficacy rates of about 95% — which both Pfizer and Moderna say they've achieved — will be more powerful weapons against the coronavirus than many experts had anticipated.
Flashback: The Food and Drug Administration initially set the bar for a COVID-19 vaccine at 50% efficacy, roughly in line with the seasonal flu vaccine.
- Some scientists had hoped, in a best-case scenario, it might be as much as 70% effective.
- “We don’t know yet what the efficacy might be. We don’t know if it will be 50% or 60%. I’d like it to be 75% or more,” the NIH's Anthony Fauci said in August.
But coming in closer to 95% would put Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines more in line with the highly effective inoculations against measles, mumps and rubella.
- Like the MMR and polio vaccines, both prospective COVID-19 products would require two shots to reach that level of efficacy.
- The third leading contender, being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, would also require two shots. Johnson & Johnson is testing both a single-dose and a two-dose vaccine in simultaneous phase 3 trials.
Yes, but: There's still a lot we don't know about these vaccines, including how well they're likely to work among various demographic groups, and how long the immunity they confer will last.