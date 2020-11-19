Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Coronavirus vaccines' surprising effectiveness

Data: CDC, Moderna and Pfizer; Note: Flu vaccine based on yearly average from 2009-2019. Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccine efficacy based on early clinical trial data. Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The leading coronavirus vaccines are shaping up to be on par with some of the most effective vaccines in medicine.

Why it matters: Vaccines with efficacy rates of about 95% — which both Pfizer and Moderna say they've achieved — will be more powerful weapons against the coronavirus than many experts had anticipated.

Flashback: The Food and Drug Administration initially set the bar for a COVID-19 vaccine at 50% efficacy, roughly in line with the seasonal flu vaccine.

  • Some scientists had hoped, in a best-case scenario, it might be as much as 70% effective.
  • “We don’t know yet what the efficacy might be. We don’t know if it will be 50% or 60%. I’d like it to be 75% or more,” the NIH's Anthony Fauci said in August.

But coming in closer to 95% would put Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines more in line with the highly effective inoculations against measles, mumps and rubella.

  • Like the MMR and polio vaccines, both prospective COVID-19 products would require two shots to reach that level of efficacy.
  • The third leading contender, being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, would also require two shots. Johnson & Johnson is testing both a single-dose and a two-dose vaccine in simultaneous phase 3 trials.

Yes, but: There's still a lot we don't know about these vaccines, including how well they're likely to work among various demographic groups, and how long the immunity they confer will last.

Margaret Harding McGill
21 mins ago - Technology

Trade commission's tech cases: Hits and misfires

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With the Federal Trade Commission expected to unveil long-awaited antitrust action against Facebook in the near future, the agency's mixed record on regulating tech has experts viewing the case as a "put up or shut up" moment.

The big picture: Most of the tech cases the FTC has tackled involve consumer protection rather than restraining monopolistic behavior. Past antitrust investigations of tech mergers or companies, like a review of Google that ended in 2013, led critics to paint the FTC as toothless.

Glen Johnson
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump challenges cement Biden triumph

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump's frantic post-election challenges are having the opposite effect of what he intended: He's documenting his demise through a series of court fights and recounts showing Joe Biden's victory to be all the more obvious and unassailable.

Why it matters: The president’s push to overturn the election results is dispelling the cloud of corruption he alleged by forcing states to create a verified — and legally binding — accounting of his election loss.

Mike Allen, author of AM
44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

CEOs abandon Trump

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Tom Donohue — CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and longtime confidant of Republican presidents — tells Axios that Joe Biden is president-elect, and President Trump "should not delay the transition a moment longer."

What he's saying: "President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running," Donohue said in a statement.

