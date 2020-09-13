Oregon governor: Wildfires are result of climate change and forest mismanagement

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) told CBS News's "Face the Nation" the fires are a result of "decades of mismanagement of our forests in this country and it is the failure to tackle climate change."

Why it matters: President Trump has also insisted that the fires were "about forest management," but has dismissed climate change. There's been a chorus of voices in the West Coast calling Trump out for his climate change policies or lack of.

Trump has questioned the existence of human-caused climate change and has started the process of formally withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Catch up quick: The fires have killed at least 31 individuals and forced tens of thousands to evacuate from their homes.

Firefighters have been facing record-breaking temperatures, dry conditions and more than 13,000 lightning strikes, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

What she's saying: "About every year, for the last 10 years, we burn about 500,000 acres. This year, this week alone, we have burned over a million acres of beautiful Oregon."