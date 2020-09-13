11 mins ago - Science

Oregon governor: Wildfires are result of climate change and forest mismanagement

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) told CBS News's "Face the Nation" the fires are a result of "decades of mismanagement of our forests in this country and it is the failure to tackle climate change."

Why it matters: President Trump has also insisted that the fires were "about forest management," but has dismissed climate change. There's been a chorus of voices in the West Coast calling Trump out for his climate change policies or lack of.

  • Trump has questioned the existence of human-caused climate change and has started the process of formally withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Catch up quick: The fires have killed at least 31 individuals and forced tens of thousands to evacuate from their homes.

What she's saying: "About every year, for the last 10 years, we burn about 500,000 acres. This year, this week alone, we have burned over a million acres of beautiful Oregon."

  • "I stood up at a fire council about two and a half years ago, and folks came together to tackle the issues. The council had an extensive report and called for extensive investments in our communities, harvesting and thinning. Unfortunately, the Republicans walked away from the legislative session and we were unable to get that done."
  • "This is truly the bell-weather for climate change on the West Coast. This is a wake-up call for all of us, that we have got to do everything in our power to tackle climate change."

Sep 11, 2020 - Science

California wildfires fuel a Northwest nightmare

In Talent, Ore., Rob Price helps his mother, Yvonne Webber, find personal items in her destroyed home. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP

Portland and Seattle currently have the worst air quality in the world, thanks to wildfires raging along the length of the West Coast. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, particularly those with medical conditions.

The big picture: Wildfires are raging near population centers at the same time as they threaten cherished state landmarks.

Sep 12, 2020 - Science

Dozens missing amid Oregon wildfires

Estacada, Oregon on Sept. 10. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have put about 500,000 residents under evacuation notices and left dozens missing as first responders sift through the rubble, AP reports.

The state of play: State emergency management director Andrew Phelps said Oregon is "preparing for a mass fatality event," but has not yet published an official death count. At least six deaths have been reported, according to the state-operated dashboard.

Updated 8 hours ago - Energy & Environment

West Coast fires kill at least 31 as Oregon braces for "mass fatality event"

An aerial view of a police patrol car driving by apartment homes destroyed by wildfire on Sept. 12. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

Deadly wildfires sweeping the West have displaced tens of thousands of people, per AP, as officials in Oregon warn of a "mass fatality event."

Of note: 10 deaths have been confirmed in Oregon, 20 in California, and one in Washington state this fire season. Most fatalities have occurred this past week. The death tolls are expected to rise sharply in coming days.

