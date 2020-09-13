8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Inslee calls on Americans to vote out those who "downplay" climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week" that the primary way Americans can combat misinformation about the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is to vote out "any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change."

Why it matters: Trump is a climate skeptic who has weakened scores of environmental regulations and sought to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords. At a rally in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump insisted that the fires were "about forest management."

  • Scientists say that the hot and dry conditions created by climate change have exacerbated the intensity of wildfires.
  • Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who appeared alongside Inslee, said Trump's claim that the fires could be prevented by raking forests was a "big and devastating lie."

What they're saying: "The only moisture in eastern Washington was the tears of people who have lost their homes and mingling with the ashes. And now we have a blowtorch over our states in the west which is climate change and we know that climate change is making fires start easier, spread faster, and intensify," Inslee said.

  • "Vote. Vote on climate. Get out there and vote against any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change, just like he's downplayed COVID," Inslee added.
  • "And for Donald Trump to say he's a hero of climate change is like saying he's a hero of masks against COVID. This idea that somehow we could have solved this problem by timber thinning is just a bunch of malarkey."

The big picture: Trump will visit California on Monday after being conspicuously silent about the fires. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the fires, with dozens of people missing. The Oregon emergency management director said the state was preparing for a "mass casualty event."

Ursula Perano
Sep 12, 2020 - Science

Dozens missing amid Oregon wildfires

Estacada, Oregon on Sept. 10. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have put about 500,000 residents under evacuation notices and left dozens missing as first responders sift through the rubble, AP reports.

The state of play: State emergency management director Andrew Phelps said Oregon is "preparing for a mass fatality event," but has not yet published an official death count. At least six deaths have been reported, according to the state-operated dashboard.

Axios
Sep 11, 2020 - Science

California wildfires fuel a Northwest nightmare

In Talent, Ore., Rob Price helps his mother, Yvonne Webber, find personal items in her destroyed home. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP

Portland and Seattle currently have the worst air quality in the world, thanks to wildfires raging along the length of the West Coast. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, particularly those with medical conditions.

The big picture: Wildfires are raging near population centers at the same time as they threaten cherished state landmarks.

Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump to visit California amid unprecedented wildfires

Firefighters in Butte County, California, watch a tower of flame on Sept. 9. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will meet with local and federal fire and emergency response authorities near Sacramento, California, on Monday amid an unprecedented series of wildfires criss-crossing the state, a White House official confirmed to Politico on Saturday.

Why it matters: The trip comes as the president faces criticism for not publicly addressing the blazes as they rage across California, Oregon and Washington state.

