1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

West Coast fires kill more than two dozen as Oregon braces for "mass fatality event"

A burned vehicle sits in front of a home destroyed in the North Complex fire in Berry Creek, California. Photo: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The known death toll from fires raging along the West Coast climbed to more than two dozen on Saturday, per AP, as officials in Oregon warned of a "mass fatality event."

The state of play: At least six deaths were reported in Oregon, 20 in California, and one in Washington state, but the death tolls are expected to rise sharply in coming days.

  • It's unclear if the 20 deaths reported by Cal Fire included one that was retracted Friday by local media. The report concerned a burned anatomical skeleton used for academic purposes was mistaken for human remains. 
  • In Oregon, emergency management director Andrew Phelps said the state was "preparing for a mass fatality event." Phelps told MSNBC, "There are going to be a number of fatalities, folks who just couldn't get warning in time and evacuate their homes and get to safety."

The big picture: Ninety-seven large fires have burned millions of acres across the western part of the U.S., per USA TODAY.

  • Evacuation orders were in place in six states including, California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Idaho and Utah.
  • Rescue workers and firefighters, meanwhile, are searching for dozens of missing people in California and Oregon.
  • President Trump, who was criticized for remaining silent on the fires for at least three weeks, plans to visit California on Monday.
  • Officials along the West Coast have urged people to stay in doors as smoke from the fires continue to choke the region.
Los Angeles County firefighters, using only hand tools, keep fire from jumping a fire break at the Bobcat Fire in the Angeles National Forest, north of Monrovia, California. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
The Bobcat Fire burns through the Angeles National Forest, north of Monrovia, California. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
A aerial view of the destruction from a wildfire that swept through Talent, Oregon. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images
The sun sets through wildfire smoke in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Ursula Perano
12 hours ago - Science

Dozens missing amid Oregon wildfires

Estacada, Oregon on Sept. 10. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have put about 500,000 residents under evacuation notices and left dozens missing as first responders sift through the rubble, AP reports.

The state of play: State emergency management director Andrew Phelps said Oregon is "preparing for a mass fatality event," but has not yet published an official death count. At least six deaths have been reported, according to the state-operated dashboard.

Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Sep 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

California law to ease process for former inmates to become professional firefighters

Inmate firefighters arrive at the scene of California's Water fire. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law on Friday that will allow some inmates who volunteer as firefighters to have their records expunged, making it easier for them to become professional firefighters after being released from prison.

Why it matters: Inmate firefighters play a pivotal role in battling blazes across the state, but once released, they are required to disclose their convictions when applying for jobs, making it harder to get hired.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

In photos: U.S. remembers 9/11 on 19th anniversary

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.S. commemorated the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Friday with ceremonies across the country, including at the World Trade Center Memorial Plaza, the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: Looming over the memorials is the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced a variety of communities to cancel or alter their 9/11 ceremonies, according to AP.

