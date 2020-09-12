1 hour ago - Science

Dozens missing amid Oregon wildfires

Estacada, Oregon on Sept. 10. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have put about 500,000 residents under evacuation notices and left dozens missing as first responders sift through the rubble, AP reports.

The state of play: State emergency management director Andrew Phelps said Oregon is "preparing for a mass fatality event," but has not yet published an official death count. At least six deaths have been reported, according to the state-operated dashboard.

  • Hundreds of people are working to quell the fires as cooler weather has helped slow the flames' spread in recent days.

The big picture: The Oregon fires are just part of a blaze gripping the West Coast. California has been fighting massive infernos for weeks that have displaced thousands and fires are now creeping north into Washington state, where a 1-year-old boy has already been killed.

  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) said the land scorched over the last five days has resulted in the state's second-worst fire season to date, while 2015 still holds first place.

Jacob Knutson
Sep 11, 2020 - Science

Oregon fires force 500,000 people to evacuate

A volunteer firefighter dousing embers in Gates, Oregon, on Sept. 10. Photo: Kathryn Elsesser/AFP via Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have caused more than 500,000 people — over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population — to evacuate and the blazes have burned over 1,400 square miles across the state this week, state authorities said Thursday per AP.

What they're saying: Gov. Kate Brown said there are known fatalities as a result of the fires, but the exact number of lives lost remains unknown. So far, at least three deaths in the state have been reported in association with the fires.

Go deeper: August Complex is now the largest wildfire in California recorded history

Jacob Knutson
Sep 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment

August Complex is now the largest wildfire in California recorded history

Aerial view of burnt properties in the Berryessa Highlands neighborhood of Lake Berryessa, California, on Aug. 31. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The August Complex north of Sacramento is the biggest wildfire event in California history, burning more than 471,000 acres and surpassing 2018's Mendocino Complex fire, which burned more than 459,000 acres, according to state officials cited by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The August Complex, a collection of more than 30 separate blazes in the Mendocino National Forest, was started by a lightening storm. It has destroyed at least 26 structures and is responsible for one fatality to date. It is one of several major fires currently spread across the state.

Axios
17 hours ago - Science

California wildfires fuel a Northwest nightmare

In Talent, Ore., Rob Price helps his mother, Yvonne Webber, find personal items in her destroyed home. Photo: Paula Bronstein/AP

Portland and Seattle currently have the worst air quality in the world, thanks to wildfires raging along the length of the West Coast. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, particularly those with medical conditions.

The big picture: Wildfires are raging near population centers at the same time as they threaten cherished state landmarks.

