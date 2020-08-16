In photos: California firefighters battle wildfires in searing heat wave

Firefighters battle the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes, California, on Aug. 15. Photo: Nick Ut/Getty Images
PG&E warns power outages are possible Saturday night as a heat wave grips California and as firefighters struggle to contain two massive wildfires near Los Angeles.
The big picture: Firefighters had contained 12% of the Lake Fire, which has destroyed property as it burned across 14,714 acres, while the Ranch Fire has razed some 2,500 acres and had yet to be contained, per CalFire. Los Angeles County said smoke from both blazes "has caused unhealthy air quality" in nearby neighborhoods. The National Weather Service warned hot, dry conditions would continue across California, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week.