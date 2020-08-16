50 mins ago - Science

In photos: California firefighters battle wildfires in searing heat wave

Firefighters battle the Lake Fire near Lake Hughes, California, on Aug. 15. Photo: Nick Ut/Getty Images

PG&E warns power outages are possible Saturday night as a heat wave grips California and as firefighters struggle to contain two massive wildfires near Los Angeles.

The big picture: Firefighters had contained 12% of the Lake Fire, which has destroyed property as it burned across 14,714 acres, while the Ranch Fire has razed some 2,500 acres and had yet to be contained, per CalFire. Los Angeles County said smoke from both blazes "has caused unhealthy air quality" in nearby neighborhoods. The National Weather Service warned hot, dry conditions would continue across California, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week.

Threat remains high to Lake Hughes area as the battle against the blaze continues amid a heat wave. Photo: Nick Ut/Getty Images
A scorched statue in front of a home razed by the fire on Aug. 13. It's one of several properties and vehicles destroyed along Pine Canyon Road west of Lake Hughes. Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Firefighters work to extinguish hotspots from the Lake Fire at Pine Canyon Road. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
Emergency vehicles respond to the wildfire on Aug. 12. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi considers recalling House for Postal Service vote

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders discussed the possibility of bringing the House back early to act on what they see as a crisis with the Postal Service, a House Democratic aide told Axios Saturday.

Driving the news: The House is on recess and no votes are scheduled until September, but a vote on the matter could be held within two weeks, per Politico, which first reported the news.

Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 21,359,166 — Total deaths: 768,864— Total recoveries: 13,362,300Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8:30 p.m. ET: 5,356,244 — Total deaths: 169,423 — Total recoveries: 1,818,527 — Total tests: 66,420,691Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — Patients grow more open with their health data during pandemic — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. States: New York to reopen gyms, bowling alleys, museums.
  6. Podcasts: The rise of learning podsSpecial ed under pressure — Not enough laptops — The loss of learning.
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't pursue Kamala Harris birth smear

Trump speaking on Aug. 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters Saturday his presidential campaign will "not be pursuing" a baseless claim that Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, may be ineligible to serve as vice president because both her parents were not naturalized citizens at her birth.

Why it matters: Harris was born in Oakland, California. She is an American citizen and is eligible for the office. Critics, including some Republicans, denounced an op-ed published by Newsweek this week as a new attempt at "birtherism" — the conspiracy theory that President Obama was not actually born in the U.S. — targeting the first woman of color on a presidential ticket.

