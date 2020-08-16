In photos: California firefighters battle wildfires in searing heat wave

PG&E warns power outages are possible Saturday night as a heat wave grips California and as firefighters struggle to contain two massive wildfires near Los Angeles.

The big picture: Firefighters had contained 12% of the Lake Fire, which has destroyed property as it burned across 14,714 acres, while the Ranch Fire has razed some 2,500 acres and had yet to be contained, per CalFire. Los Angeles County said smoke from both blazes "has caused unhealthy air quality" in nearby neighborhoods. The National Weather Service warned hot, dry conditions would continue across California, with temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit this week.

Threat remains high to Lake Hughes area as the battle against the blaze continues amid a heat wave. Photo: Nick Ut/Getty Images

A scorched statue in front of a home razed by the fire on Aug. 13. It's one of several properties and vehicles destroyed along Pine Canyon Road west of Lake Hughes. Photo: Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Firefighters work to extinguish hotspots from the Lake Fire at Pine Canyon Road. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images