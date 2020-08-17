38 mins ago - Science

Death Valley hits 130 degrees as temperature records smashed across California

A man shelters under an umbrella in searing heat at Redondo Beach, California, amid rolling power outages on Sunday. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

A Southern Californian thermometer at Death Valley's Furnace Creek reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, per the National Weather Service.

Why it matters: It would be Earth's hottest temperature since at least 1931, the most scorching August day on record and the third-highest temperature ever recorded if verified, per the Washington Post. Records were set across California Sunday, including in Palmdale and Lancaster airports (both hit 111°F) and LAX International Airport (93°F) — and Paso Robles Airport tied its record for the month at 114°F. The heat wave has triggered wildfires and rolling power outages.

Updated 19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 21,674,130 — Total deaths: 775,275— Total recoveries: 13,678,618Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 5,403,361 — Total deaths: 170,052 — Total recoveries: 1,833,037 — Total tests: 67,203,219Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. World: New Zealand delays election to Oct. 17 amid fresh outbreak — Passengers tested for COVID-19 ahead of Italy's first Mediterranean cruise since lockdown — The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response.
  6. Politics: Kushner defends COVID response: "We're still below the peak" of 2,500 daily deaths.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris responds to "birther" smears

Democratic vice presidential running mate Sen. Kamala Harris at a Thursday briefing in Wilmington, Delaware. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) addressed a baseless conspiracy theory pushed by a Trump campaign official and others claiming she may be ineligible for the vice presidency because both her parents weren't naturalized citizens at her birth.

What she's saying: "They're going to engage in lies, they're going to engage in deception, they’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people,” the California-born senator told The Grio in an interview published Sunday.

4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump slashes Biden's sizeable lead in CNN poll

Combination images of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images/Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump closed the gap on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's lead among registered voters in a CNN poll published Sunday evening. And across 15 battleground states, Biden is 49-48 points ahead over Trump.

Why it matters: CNN's last poll showed Biden with a 14-point lead over the president in June — prompting Trump's re-election campaign to demand the network apologize. In the latest poll, conducted by SSRS, 50% of 1,108 people surveyed said they'd vote for Biden, compared to 46% who plan to back Trump. But 54% disapprove of the job Trump is doing.

