Death Valley hits 130 degrees as temperature records smashed across California

A man shelters under an umbrella in searing heat at Redondo Beach, California, amid rolling power outages on Sunday. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images
A Southern Californian thermometer at Death Valley's Furnace Creek reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, per the National Weather Service.
Why it matters: It would be Earth's hottest temperature since at least 1931, the most scorching August day on record and the third-highest temperature ever recorded if verified, per the Washington Post. Records were set across California Sunday, including in Palmdale and Lancaster airports (both hit 111°F) and LAX International Airport (93°F) — and Paso Robles Airport tied its record for the month at 114°F. The heat wave has triggered wildfires and rolling power outages.