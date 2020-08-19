23 mins ago - Science

Gov. Newsom declares statewide emergency as fires scorch California

The Apple Fire near Banning, California on August 1. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday to address multiple wildfires that are scorching the state during an extreme heat wave.

Why it matters: At least 30 wildfires are currently ablaze across California. Nearly a dozen of the fires started over the past two days thanks to excessive heat and lightning from a tropical storm system in the Pacific Ocean, the Los Angeles Times reports.

What he's saying: “We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

  • The emergency order aims to ensure that resources are available to combat the fires.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Science

Death Valley hits 130 degrees as temperature records fall across California

Death Valley National Park, California. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images

A Southern Californian thermometer at Death Valley's Furnace Creek reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, per the National Weather Service (NWS).

Why it matters: If verified, it would be Earth's hottest recorded temperature since at least 1931, the most scorching August day on record and the third-highest temperature ever recorded, per the Washington Post. Records were broken across California over the weekend, as the heat wave triggered wildfires and rolling power outages.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Science

In photos: California hit by blackouts and wildfires amid heat wave

The Lake Fire in the Angeles National Forest, by Lake Hughes, 60 miles north of Los Angeles, California on Aug. 15. The Lake Fire, which has destroyed property and burned 17,862 acres, was 12% contained as of Sunday, per CalFire. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

California's record-breaking heat wave prompted power companies to warn of outages across the state over the weekend, as firefighters battle massive wildfires. Blackouts have affected over a million people, per the Los Angeles Times.

The big picture: Lightning from thunderstorms sparked smaller fires in Northern California Sunday. CalFire expects lightning to remain a threat until Monday afternoon.

Ben Geman
10 hours ago - Energy & Environment

California's searing power crisis

California ordered rolling power outages for the first time since 2001 as a statewide heat wave strained its electrical system. Photo: Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

California on Monday avoided a repeat of the rolling blackouts imposed last weekend, as the state's grid operator cited lower temperatures and conservation.

Where it stands: The state is nowhere near out of the woods in the near term, and certainly not in the long term as officials scramble to shore up the grid against heat and wildfire threats. The California Independent System Operator's current "flex alert"calls for conservation steps and warns of outages remains in effect through Wednesday.

