Gov. Newsom declares statewide emergency as fires scorch California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency Tuesday to address multiple wildfires that are scorching the state during an extreme heat wave.

Why it matters: At least 30 wildfires are currently ablaze across California. Nearly a dozen of the fires started over the past two days thanks to excessive heat and lightning from a tropical storm system in the Pacific Ocean, the Los Angeles Times reports.

What he's saying: “We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions,” Newsom said. “California and its federal and local partners are working in lockstep to meet the challenge and remain vigilant in the face of continued dangerous weather conditions.”

The emergency order aims to ensure that resources are available to combat the fires.

